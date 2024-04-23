Biscuits Fall to M-Braves in 12 Innings

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits rallied from down four runs and tied the game in the ninth, but the Mississippi Braves prevailed 8-4 in 12 innings on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Heriberto Hernandez hammered his second homer of the night to left field to tie the game in the ninth inning. Neither side scored in the first two extra innings before the M-Braves scored four runs in the 12th.

Hernandez put together the second two-homer game of his career by homering in back-to-back at-bats in the seventh and the ninth.

After falling behind 4-0, the Biscuits started to claw back in the fifth. Kenny Piper scored the Biscuits first run on a sacrifice fly to center. In the sixth, Dominic Keegan and Hernandez each homered to pull Montgomery within a run.

Neither team scored until Hernandez led off the ninth with a screamer to left field to tie the game at 4-4. The Biscuits had chances to win the game in three consecutive innings but failed to get anything going. Mississippi posted four runs in the 12th to run away with the win late.

Montgomery has played in two 12-inning games and three games of 11 innings or longer in the first 16 games of the season.

The second game of the series is Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Brendan McKay will make the start for Montgomery while Luis De Avila will start for Mississippi. The first pitch is at 11:00 am CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

