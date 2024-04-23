Shuckers Drop Back-And-Forth Battle with Blue Wahoos to Open Series

PENSACOLA, FL - Down to their final out, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (7-9) used back-to-back hits to score two in a 5-4 walk-off loss for the Biloxi Shuckers (10-6) in the series opener from Blue Wahoos Stadium on Tuesday night. The loss marked Biloxi's first when scoring multiple runs in 2024.

Shuckers starter Jacob Misiorowski dominated early with five strikeouts through two scoreless innings. The Shuckers gave him support in the fourth when Justin Dirden tripled and Freddy Zamora doubled him in, giving Biloxi a 1-0 lead. Misiorowski continued to dominate into the fifth, being lifted with one out after tying his season-high with seven strikeouts over 4.1 shutout innings. He allowed one hit and walked just one.

Pensacola, however, struck against Biloxi's bullpen, using an RBI groundout and a two-run error to take a 3-1 lead in the fifth. Biloxi answered right back in the sixth with an RBI groundout from Carlos Rodriguez and an RBI single from Darrien Miller, tying the game at three.

Out of the bullpen, Shuckers reliever Adam Seminaris continued his run of dominance, extending his scoreless streak to 9.1 innings with his third straight scoreless outing. Semianris struck out two and allowed two hits over three scoreless frames between the sixth and eighth innings.

The game remained scoreless until the ninth when Ethan Murray doubled down the right-field line, scoring Zavier Warren from second and giving Biloxi a 4-3 lead. In the bottom of the ninth, Joe Mack laced a double to the wall in left-center with two outs, tying the game at four. The next batter, Jacob Berry, singled to right for a walk-off hit and a 5-4 final. Raffi Vizcaíno (2-0) took the win for Pensacola while Justin Yeager (0-2) took the loss for Biloxi.

At the plate, Shuckers' infielder Mike Boeve tallied his first Double-A hit in the first and recorded his first multi-hit game at the level with a single in the seventh. He reached four times on the night. Freddy Zamora also recorded a two-hit effort with two doubles.

The Shuckers will continue their series at 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday against the Blue Wahoos at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Bradley Blalock (3-0, 0.00), who has started his Double-A career with 17 straight scoreless innings, will start for Biloxi. Luis Palacios (0-2, 10.24) will start for Pensacola. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 10:45 a.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

