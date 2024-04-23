Berry Delivers Walk-off Magic for Blue Wahoos With Game-Winning Hit

Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Jacob Berry on game night

Pensacola, Fla. - Jacob Berry had reached base twice, albeit without a hit, before stepping to the plate in the ninth inning with a chance to be the game's star.

He made it happen.

With two outs and the crowd at Blue Wahoos Stadium cheering in support, Berry connected on a two-strike pitch and laced a single that got past the glove of Biloxi right fielder Carlos Rodriguez for what became a walk-off 5-4 comeback win Tuesday night against the Shuckers.

It was the Blue Wahoos' second walk-off win in 10 home games this season and began the second of consecutive homestands in a jubilant way. They had their first walk-off in the second game of the season.

The Shuckers (10-6), who entered with wins in eight of their previous nine games and were tied for the best start in the Southern League, took a 4-3 lead in the ninth when Zavier Warren led off with a single against Blue Wahoos reliever Raffi Vizcaíno. The next batter, Lamar Sparks, walked to put two on with no outs.

Ethan Murray then followed with a run-scoring double and Mike Boeve walked to load the bases.

And then came the game's pivotal defensive moment.

Shuckers first baseman Ernesto Martinez hit a hard shot down the first base line that Zach Zubia fielded, threw to the plate to get the force out, and Pensacola catcher Joe Mack turned the double play by throwing to Cody Morissette covering first.

Vizcaíno then struck out Justin Dirden to end the inning and pump energy into the Blue Wahoos dugout.

Dalvy Rosario led off the bottom of the ninth with a single. Tanner Allen had a sacrifice bunt to move him into scoring position. With one out, Mack then tied the game with his first Double-A hit, a double into the left-center gap. Berry, who had reached on an error and walk earlier in the game, stayed patient and got a pitch to make solid contact for the game winner.

The Blue Wahoos took a 3-1 lead with a big inning in the fifth. Harrison Spohn and Rosario began with singles. Allen was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Paul McIntosh tied the game with an infield groundout and Mack laced a ball that first baseman Martinez misplayed into a 2-run error.

Blue Wahoos starter Jonathan Bermúdez was again solid with his third start, giving up three hits and recording five strikeouts.

The teams will have a quick turnaround for game two of this season. They will play at 11 a.m. Wednesday in a special Education Day game - one of two this season. The other will occur in the next Blue Wahoos homestand on May 8.

School children from various elementary and middle schools in the three-county area will attend the game with classmates and be treated to lunch and free tickets.

