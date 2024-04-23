O'Reilly Joins Trash Pandas

April 23, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, ALABAMA - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are excited to announce the addition of right-handed pitcher John O'Reilly to their active roster.

In a corresponding move, left-handed pitcher Jack Dashwood was placed on the 7-day injured list.

This move puts the Trash Pandas roster at 27 players.

O'Reilly was signed by the Angels organization on April 16 of this season and was placed in the Angels ACL affiliate before joining the Trash Pandas prior to their series against the Tennessee Smokies.

The Northvale, New Jersey native has spent his entire professional career in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, appearing in 173 games (five starts) since 2018, accumulating a 5.04 ERA.

O'Reilly reached as high as Triple-A Indianapolis, playing in 50 games for the club during the 2023 season.

The 28-year-old played collegiately at Rutgers from 2015-2018 and originally signed with the Pirates as a minor league free agent.

Rocket City Trash Pandas Roster Moves - April 23, 2024

RHP John O'Reilly assigned to Double-A Rocket City from ACL Angels

LHP Jack Dashwood assigned to 7-day Injured List

Rocket City Trash Pandas Active Roster - 27 Active Players

