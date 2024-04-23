Shuckers OF Noah Campbell Promoted to Triple-A Nashville

April 23, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that INF/OF Noah Campbell has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville prior to today's game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The Shuckers' active roster stands at 26 players.

In 14 games with Biloxi, Campbell was among the Southern League leaders in on-base percentage (2 nd , .479), walks (T-2nd, 11), average (5 th , .324) and OPS (7 th , .905). Campbell also reached base in 13 straight games prior to his promotion, tied for the second-longest streak in the Southern League this season.

