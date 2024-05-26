Trash Pandas Fall in Extra Innings 4-3

May 26, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Alabama - In another game which came down to the wire, the Trash Pandas fell to the Montgomery Biscuits 4-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Montgomery scored the game's first run for the fifth time of the series as catcher Kenny Piper unloaded a three-run homer in the fourth off Trash Pandas starting pitcher Caden Dana. Biscuits starting pitcher Ben Peoples silenced the Trash Panda offense through the first five innings, allowing just one hit.

The Trash Pandas cut into the deficit in the sixth as infielder Sam Brown singled to drive home a run and put Rocket City on the board. With Brown on first and designated hitter Gustavo Campero at third, the Trash Pandas pulled off a double steal with Brown taking second and Campero stealing home to pull Rocket City to within one. It was the first time the Trash Pandas had stolen home since 2021.

Rocket City tied the game in the seventh as infielder Arol Vera drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

The series finale would reach extras as Montgomery scored the automatic runner in the tenth on an RBI single from outfielder Chandler Simpson. The unearned run scored against Trash Pandas reliever Mason Erla (L, 0-1).

With a chance to respond in the bottom half against Biscuits reliever Kyle Whitten (W, 2-0), Trash Pandas pinch runner Landon Wallace was thrown out at the plate on an attempted sacrifice fly off the bat of Campero who laced a line-drive to right. Montgomery right fielder Dru Baker caught the ball then fired a frozen rope to the plate to nail Wallace and end the ballgame.

The 4-3 win secured a series split for the Biscuits.

The Trash Pandas will now head to Birmingham to face the Barons for a seven-game series. First pitch against the Barons on Tuesday is slated for 7:00 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Chase Chaney (RCT) vs. TBD (BIR)

