Game Info: Sunday, May 26 at Chattanooga Lookouts: 1:15 PM CT: AT&T Field

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves and Chattanooga Lookouts conclude a six-game series this afternoon at AT&T Field. With a win, the M-Braves will collect their second-ever six-game series sweep. This is the first of two series between the two teams in 2024 and the sixth of 12 overall meetings. The two will play next at Trustmark Park, August 20-25.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The M-Braves used a six-run first inning and staved off a Chattanooga comeback to win 11-7 and extended their season-long winning streak to six games. Bryson Horne led a season-high 15-hit offense with a 4-for-5 night at the plate, and Cal Conley drove in four runs in the victory. After the Lookouts tied the game in the fifth inning, the M-Braves scored one run in the sixth, three in the seventh, and one in the ninth. Nacho Alvarez Jr., Drake Baldwin, Tyler Tolve, and Conley collected two hits each. Geraldo Quintero scored three runs, and Keshawn Ogans drove in three runs. Drew Parrish gave up six runs on 10 hits in 5.0 innings but logged his fourth win.

LAST TRIP TO THE LOOKOUT CITY: This series marks the final meeting between the Chattanooga Lookouts and Mississippi Braves in Chattanooga. The clubs have met 215 times since 2005, with the Lookouts leading the all-time series, 108-108. In 2023, the M-Braves went 8-6 against the Lookouts, sweeping Chattanooga in a five-game series at Trustmark Park, May 9-14, out-scoring the Lookouts 27-8.

MAY BE A SEASON TURNING AROUND: After going 7-15 in April, the M-Braves are 14-8 so far in May, and on a season-high six game winning streak. The M-Braves are 10-2 over their last 12 games and are in third place in the Southern League's South Division, three out of first place. The 14 wins are T-3rd-most in Double-A this month.

MC HAMMER WOULD BE PLEASED: Mississippi hurlers rank 2nd in the Southern League, 4th in Double-A, and 8th in minor league baseball with a 3.32 ERA as a staff. The staff is 5th in Double-A with 417 strikeouts. In May, the M-Braves rank 4th in Double-A with a 3.06 ERA. In 18 home games, the Mississippi pitching staff has a 2.47 ERA.

HIS FIRST TWO DOUBLE-A STARTS WENT SCHWELL: Atlanta Braves No. 3 overall prospect Spencer Schwellenbach was promoted to Mississippi on May 14 from High-A Rome. Over his first two starts, the 2nd-round pick in 2021 out of Nebraska is 2-0 and hasn't allowed a run over 13.0 innings, striking out 17 and walking just two. He made his Mississippi debut in game two of the May 15 doubleheader against Biloxi, striking out a career-high nine punchouts over 6.0 shutout innings on three hits, issuing just one walk. In his second start on May 22 at Chattanooga, striking out eight and walking none, ceding two hits over 7.0 shutout innings. In eight starts between Mississippi and Rome, Schwellebach is 4-1 with a 1.80 ERA (9 ER/45.0 IP), 10 walks, and 51 strikeouts.

WINNING WALDREP: RHP Hurston Waldrep, the Atlanta Braves' 1st-round pick in 2023 (24th overall), has won three straight starts and earned his first professional win on May 2. He is 3-0 with a 0.71 ERA in May, with 24 strikeouts to five walks. Waldrep tossed a Southern League-high second complete game in a doubleheader in game one on May 15 vs. Biloxi with a career-high 8.0 innings, scattering six hits, one run with no walks, and eight strikeouts ... In his last two starts, Waldrep has given up one run over 14.1 innings with one walk to 16 strikeouts. Over his past six outings, he has a 0.96 ERA in 37.1 innings pitched, 10 walks, and 34 strikeouts. Waldrep now ranks among the league leaders in complete games (1st, 2), ERA (2.84, 12th), strikeouts (41, 11th), and innings pitched (8th, 44.1).

MEJIA TOSSES FIFTH NO HITTER IN M-BRAVES HISTORY: RHP Ian Mejia's seven-inning no-hitter in game two of the Friday, May 17 doubleheader vs. Biloxi was the fifth no-hitter in M-Braves history, and first individual one since Tommy Hanson's nine-inning no hitter on June 25, 2008 vs. Birmingham at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves beat the Barons 6-0, and Hanson walked three and struck out 14 in the game. There have been three combined nine-inning no-hitters in team history (Julio Teheran & Tyrelle Harris, 8/2/10 vs. Mobile, Ian Anderson & Jeremy Walker, 6/28/19 vs. Jackson (TN), and Bryce Elder & Daysbel Hernandez, 7/10/21 vs. Pensacola.

THE MEJIA MAGIC: When Ian Mejia took the mound, the Mississippi Braves were 7-1 in his eight starts. The Braves promoted Mejia to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. At his promotion, Mississippi's opening-day starter was second in the league and ranked T-5th in Double-A with 54 strikeouts. Mejia ranked among the league and Double-A leaders in ERA (1.69, 2nd SL, 4th AA)in innings pitched (42.2 IP, 12th SL), wins (4, T-5th SL), BAA (.160, 1st SL, 3rd, AA), and WHIP (0.94, 5th, SL, 9th AA) ... Mejia did not allow a run over his last 22.2 innings pitched. Mejia was 3-0 in May and allowed no runs over 19.2 IP, five walks, and 27 strikeouts.

HAYDEN HARRIS ON A ROLL: LHP Hayden Harris has a 0.62 ERA over 12 relief outings and 14.1 IP, five walks, and 24 strikeouts. The Augusta, GA native is 1-0 with four holds and 1-for-1 in save opportunities. Over the last two seasons Harris's 37.5% strikeout rate ranks fourth in minor league baseball (min 70 IP).

NEED FOR SPEED: The M-Braves are 2nd in Double-A behind Birmingham in stolen bases with 81 (81-for-95) through 44 games. The club has five players who have reached double-digit steals. Geraldo Quintero leads the way and ranks 4th in the league with 16. Cody Milligan and Nacho Alvarez Jr. are one back, T-5th with 15, Justin Dean with 14, and Cal Conley with 12 ... The M-Braves logged a stolen base in each of the first 14 games of the season. Mississippi had 157 stolen bases last season and is on pace for 254 (1.84 per game) in 2024. The most by an M-Braves team was 159 in 2007.

"NACHO" AVERAGE SHORT STOP: Atlanta's top-ranked position player prospect, Nacho Alvarez Jr., went on a 13-game on-base streak from April 13 to May 1, the longest by a Mississippi player this season. The 21-year-old leads the club and ranks 5th in the Southern League with a .387 OBP ... He also ranks among the league leaders in walks (3rd, 24), steals (T-7th, 15), and hits (T-8th, 41).

QUINTERO LLEGANDO A LA BASE: Geraldo Quintero has reached base safely in 10-straight games, posting a .432 OBP during the streak, which began on May 15.

GIVE ME FIVE: The M-Braves are 17-11 in games when starters go 5+ innings and 4-12 when going less than 5. In the 28 games with 5+ innings, they have combined for a 2.05 ERA (38 ER/166.2 IP). In the 16 games of less than 5, the starter's ERA is 6.75 (46 ER/61.1 IP).

M-BRAVES REACH 1,200 WINS: The April 25, 13-3 win over Montgomery was Mississippi's 1,200th in franchise history. It took the M-Braves until the sixth game of the inaugural season in 2005 to win the first game in club history, which was an April 12, 2005, 7-4 win over the West Tenn Diamond Jaxx in game two of a doubleheader at Pringles Park. Jeff Francoeur was 0-for-3, with a walk and RBI, in the game, using a five-run sixth fueled by RBIs by Scott Thorman, Francoeur, and Derrick Gibson. Brian O'Connor got the win for Mississippi.

COACHING STAFF WITH A NEW FLO: After spending one season as manager of the Braves High-A affiliate Rome Braves (Emperors), Angel Flores will take the reins for the first time at the Double-A level, succeeding Kanekoa Texeira. Texeira was promoted to manager of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers after Matt Tuiasosopo was named to the Braves' Major League coaching staff for 2024. Flores returns to Mississippi, where he served as bench coach in 2022. Flores took over as interim manager from April 26 to May 15, 2022, while Bruce Crabbe took a leave of absence from the club. During the 18-game stretch, the M-Braves went 10-8. During his first season as a full-time manager last year, Flores led the R-Braves to a 34-32 record in the second half and an overall 64-68 mark. Rome closed the year with a 21-15 record in August and September. Overall, he holds a 74-76 record as a manager.

MISSISSIPPI MADE: M-Braves outfielder Brandon Parker, a native of Saucier, MS, on the Gulf Coast and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College product, became the first player to prep in Mississippi and play for the M-Braves since Austin Riley in 2017. Riley prepped at Desoto Central in North Mississippi ... Parker was a two-time All-American at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Parker attended West Harrison High School.

FINAL SEASON IN MISSISSIPPI: On January 9, it was announced that after 20 years, 2024 will be the M-Braves' final season in Pearl, MS. As of the start of the 2025 season, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves will be relocating to Columbus, GA.

