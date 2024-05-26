Barons Win 8-4 Get the Series Sweep at Biloxi

Outfieler Terrell Tatum had a home run and four RBIs to lead the Birmingham Barons to an 8-4 win against Biloxi before 4,647 at MGM Park on Sunday night. The Barons pounded out 13 hits in the win and improved to a Southern League-best record at 30-14 on the season and ten wins out of their last 11 games.

Another Baron starter gets a solid start as LHP Jake Eder (1-1, 4.57) goes 5.0 innings, only giving up four hits, one earned run, and three walks with three walks in the no-decision. LHP Gil Luna (2-0, 1.17) gets the win in relief. The Barons hit for a .310 (71-of-229) average with eight home runs in the six-game series at Biloxi.

Biloxi (18-27) scored in the bottom of the second inning when Carlos D. Rodriguez had an RBI single, and Biloxi led by 1-0. The Barons tied the game in the top of the third inning when Terrell Tatum homered to left field for his third home run of the season. In the top of the fourth inning, Michael Turner singled, Jason Matthews homered to left field for his second home run of the season, and the Barons took a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, an RBI single by Eric Brown Jr. scored Noah Campbell, and the Shuckers trimmed the Barons lead to 3-2. Mike Boeve hit a sacrifice fly to left field, and the game was tied at 3-3. In the top of the eighth inning, Michael Turner singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Edgar Quero on the play. With the run, the Barons took a 4-3 lead. With the bases loaded and two outs, Tatum hits a double to left field, scoring Wilfred Veras, Tim Elko, and Turner. Jacob Gonzalez singled on a line drive to center field, and Tatum came in and scored, and the Barons took an 8-3 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Brock Wilken homered to left field, and the Barons still led 8-4. Andrew Dalquist closed out the win for the Barons, getting the last two outs with runners on base.

Tatum was 2-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored, and Gonzalez was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Since the recent call-up on Tuesday of the first game of the series, Gonzalez went 13-of-29 for a .448 average, three doubles, a home run, and eight RBIs. Brooks was 2-for-5, raising his league-leading average to .360. Elko was 2-for-5 with a run scored, Turner was 3-for-4 with two runs scored with an RBI, and Matthews had a home run and 2 RBI with a run scored in the Barons win.

Next, the Barons will return home for a seven-game series with the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The Wednesday game will be a double-header starting at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday will be Taco Tuesday, when each Taco will be on Sale for $2 each. RHP Chase Chaney (2-4, 5.79) will start for Rocket City, while RHP Mason Adams (2-3, 2.36) will start for Birmingham.

