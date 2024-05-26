Game 6 Series Preview at Biloxi

May 26, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BIRMINGHAM BARONS (29-14) AT BILOXI SHUCKERS (18-26) LHP Jake Eder (1-1, 4.91) | RHP Bradley Blalock (3-1, 2.27) Game #44 | Sunday - May 26, 2024 | 5:05 pm CT | MGM Park | Biloxi, MS | MILB.tv | Bally Live

Upcoming Starters in Series

DATE TIME OPPONENT BARONS STARTERS OPPONENT STARTER

Tue, May 28 7:00 pm vs Rocket City RHP Mason Adams (2-3, 2.36) vs. TBA

Wed, May 29 7:00 pm vs Rocket City LHP Ky Bush (3-2, 1.97) vs. TBA

Thu, May 30 7:00 pm vs Rocket City RHP Drew Thorpe (7-1, 1.50) vs. TBA

Fri, May 31 7:00 pm vs Rocket City RHP Jairo Iriarte (1-3, 2.89) vs. TBA

Sat, June 1 6:30 pm vs Rocket City LHP Noah Schultz (0-0, 0.00) vs. TBA

LAST TIME OUT: Tim Elko hit a two-run home run to lead the Birmingham Barons to a 7-1 win over the Biloxi Shuckers before 3,160 at MGM Park on Saturday night. With the win, the Barons have won five straight over the Shuckers and improved to 29-14 for first place in the Northern Division. Recent call-up LHP Noah Schultz pitched four innings, only giving up one hit with five strikeouts. Winning pitcher RHP Jaire Iriarte (2-3, 2.77) went five innings, giving up only three hits, one earned run, and two walks with five strikeouts. The Barons scored first in the game when Wilfred Veras doubled to left field, and then Jacob Burke singled to right field, and the Barons took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second. Burke stole second, Tyler Neslony singled home Burke, and the Barons led 2-0. In the top of the third inning, Duke Ellis singled and stole second and third base in the top of the third inning. Ellis leads the Southern League with 30 on the season with those two stolen bases. Jacob Gonzalez doubled off the wall in center field, and Ellis scored. Brooks Baldwin's RBI single to center field scored Gonzalez. Elko hit a two-run home run to left field, and the Barons led 6-0. Elko has an active 12-game hitting streak and is 25-of-79 for May for a .316 average. In the top of the eighth inning, Neslony walks, Ellis reaches on an error, and Gonzalez singles to score Neslony, and the Barons lead 7-0. Biloxi scored on a Mike Boeve RBI single, scoring Eric Brown at the bottom of the ninth inning. Gonzalez had two hits and two RBIs, Elko had the home run and two RBIs, Veras had three hits, Burke had two hits and RBI, and Neslony had two hits and RBI in the win. Next, the Barons will go for the series six-game sweep on Sunday as LHP Jake Eder (1-1, 4.91) will take the mound for the Barons. Birmingham will return home on Tuesday to face the Rocket City Trash Pandas for a seven-game series next week.

BARONS STARTING PITCHER: LHP Jake Eder (1-1, 4.91) was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 4th round of the 2020 draft. The Marlins paid him $700,000 in the 2020 Draft. He was traded in August 2023 to the White Sox for infielder Jake Burger.

LEAGUE LEADERS: Brooks Baldwin leads the Southern League with a .359 average and is first in OBP with a .439 mark. Also, he is first in hits with 56. Edgar Quero is tied for second with seven home runs and first in RBIs with 33. Duke Ellis leads the league with 30 stolen bases. Wilfred Veras is fourth in average with a .305 average, tied for sixth in home runs with five, fourth in slugging percentage at .481 percent, fifth in OPS with a .804 mark, is tied in second in hits with 47, tied for third in doubles with 12, third in XBH with 17, and third in total bases with 74. RHP Drew Thorpe (7-1, 1.50) is first in wins with six and first in ERA. Mason Adams is fourth in the league with 51 strikeouts. Jairo Iriarte (1-2, 2.89) is second in strikeouts with 61, while Ky Bush (3-2, 1.97) is third in ERA and fifth in strikeouts with 50 in the Southern League.

PROSPECT RANKINGS: The Barons current active roster features 12 of the White Sox's Top 30 prospects (according to MLB.com): LHP Noah Shultz (No. 2), RHP Drew Thorpe (No. 3), catcher Edgar Quero (No. 4), infielder Jacob Gonzalez (No. 7), RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 9), LHP Jake Eder (No. 10), LHP Ky Bush (No. 17), RHP Mason Adams (No. 19), infielder Brooks Baldwin (No. 24), outfielder Wilfred Veras (No. 25), RHP Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (No. 28), and outfielder Jacob Burke (No.30).

SOUTHERN LEAGUE STANDINGS

North | 1st Birmingham 29-14 (---) | 2nd Tennessee 26-18 (3.5) | 3rd Rocket City 22-21 (7.0) | 4th Chattanooga 12-32 (17.5)

South | 1st Montgomery 24-20 (---) | 1st Pensacola 23-21 (1.0) | 3rd Mississippi 21-23 (3.0) | 3rd Biloxi 18-26 (6.0)

