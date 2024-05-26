M-Braves Close out Six-Game Sweep of Lookouts on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Mississippi Braves finished a six-game series sweep of the Chattanooga Lookouts on Sunday in a 6-5 victory at AT&T Field. Sunday's six-game is the third of its kind since the schedule went to six-game sets in 2021 and the first on the road. The M-Braves swept Biloxi July 20-25, 2021, and July 12-17, 2022 vs. Rocket City.

Cade Bunnell led the was on offense by finishing 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored, and an RBI. The M-Braves offense had 11 hits on Sunday and reached double-digit hits in four of the six games.

The seven-game winning streak is the longest since the 2022 season. The M-Braves are 11-2 over their last 13 games and are just 2.5 games behind first-place Montgomery in the Southern League South Division.

Mississippi (22-23) had to come from behind to win on Sunday. Jake McSteen started the bullpen day for the M-Braves and pitched the first 3.0 innings. Nick Northcut put the Lookouts (12-33) up 2-0 with a two-run home run in the second inning. The left-hander gave up two runs on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts in his first start since the 2022 season.

Northcut extended the Lookouts lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning with his second long ball off of reliever Landon Harper. The Meridian, MS native and former Southern Miss product gave up three runs on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts in his M-Braves debut.

The M-Braves began their comeback in the fifth inning. Bunnell notched the first of his three hits to start the fifth inning, and Brandon Parker followed with a walk. Chattanooga starter Kevin Abel came out after 4.1 innings, and Sam Benschooter entered. Benschooter walked Drake Baldwin with the bases loaded to trim the deficit to 3-1.

Big innings have been a major part of the series for the M-Braves, and they produced a four-run sixth inning to take a 5-3 lead. Bunnell started the scoring with an RBI double, and Brandon Parker launched a sacrifice fly to tie the game. Justin Dean and Nacho Alvarez Jr. hit back-to-back singles to take the 5-3 lead.

Chattanooga answered back and tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. Tyler Callahan smashed his second home run of the series to make it 5-4. Mat Nelson and Nick Northcut singled, and Bubba Thompson scored Northcut with a fielder's choice.

Bunnell capped off his big day at the plate with a double in the top of the eighth inning and moved to third on an error. Chattanooga's third baseman, Northcut, misplayed a ground ball from Parker, and Bunnell scored the go-ahead run.

Jonathan Hughes (W, 2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth innings, allowing one hit and striking out one, earning his second win. Jorge Juan (S, 2) put two on base in the bottom of the ninth, but closed out the game for his second save.

The M-Braves will bus back to Pearl tonight and play a Memorial Day game on Monday night at Trustmark Park. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm with RHP Hurston Waldrep (3-3, 2.84) facing RHP Logan Workman (1-2, 4.09) for Montgomery. Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The Memorial Day Tribute on Monday, May 27, will include a pregame C-17 flyover and Post-Game Fireworks presented by Milwaukee Tool. The M-Braves will wear a special Patriotic Jersey that will be auctioned off with benefits to 5th Squad. For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

