Baker Throws out Tying Run, Lifts Biscuits to Win in Series Finale

May 26, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits exchange high fives after a win

MADISON, AL - Dru Baker has already used his bat and speed to walk off for the Montgomery Biscuits (25-20) this season. On Sunday afternoon, Baker used his arm to nab the runner at the plate and walk off the Biscuits with a defensive play in a 4-3 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (22-22) at Toyota Field.

Baker threw out the runner tagging from third base on a throw from deep right field. After catching a line drive, his throw ended the game.

Chandler Simpson brought in the winning run in the top of the 10th with a single up the middle. The 23-year-old went 3-for-5 and has hit in all five of his first Double-A games.

Ben Peoples delivered five innings of shutout baseball, allowing just two baserunners. He struck out five hitters and went five innings for the fourth time in five starts.

Kenny Piper blasted a three-run homer in the fourth inning to give the Biscuits an initial 3-0 lead. It was his third homer of the season in 22 games.

In the ninth and 10th innings, Kyle Whitten shut down the Trash Pandas for his third win in eight Double-A appearances. Rocket City got the winning run to third base in the ninth inning after throwing out Nick Schnell at the plate in the top of the ninth.

The Biscuits will begin a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves (Double-A Affiliate, Atlanta Braves) on Monday night at Trustmark Park in the second leg of their road trip. Logan Workman will make the start for Montgomery while Hurston Waldrep will start for Mississippi. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

