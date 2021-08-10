Trash Pandas Edged by Smokies in Opener 7-6

Trailing by six runs, the Rocket City Trash Pandas made a valiant comeback in the late innings, but ultimately came up just short in a 7-6 loss to the Tennessee Smokies in the opener of their six-game series on Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium.

For the second straight game, the Trash Pandas broke through on the game's first pitch as Luis Aviles Jr. launched the offering from Tennessee starter Cam Sanders over the wall in left-center for an early 1-0 lead. His 15th home run of the season also marked the second straight game he's gone deep on the first pitch after accomplishing the feat on Sunday in Chattanooga.

The lead wouldn't last long for the Trash Pandas and starter Janson Junk. The Smokies tied the game with back-to-back doubles from Nelson Maldonado and Brennen Davis. Nelson Velazquez followed with a two-run homer to put the Smokies ahead 3-1.

In the second, the Trash Pandas loaded the bases with one out in a bid to tie the game. But Sanders (W, 3-6) worked out of the jam by striking out Torii Hunter Jr. and inducing a ground out from Aviles Jr. to end the frame and maintain the two-run lead.

Junk couldn't escape an inning unscathed for the Trash Pandas in his second Rocket City start. In the bottom of the second, an error allowed Andy Weber to score. Tim Susnara's double to left plated Christopher Morel in the third, and Maldonado's sixth home run of the season increased the lead to 6-1 Smokies after four.

Over 4.0 innings, Junk (L, 0-1) gave up six runs, five earned, on 10 hits while walking none and striking out seven in his first loss as a member of the Los Angeles Angels organization.

Luke Leftwich was first out of the bullpen for the Trash Pandas and struck out the side in the fifth before allowing a run in the sixth.

Rocket City began the comeback in the seventh. With the bases loaded and two outs, Brendon Davis worked a walk to score Ray-Patrick Didder from third. Up next, Trash Pandas cleanup hitter David MacKinnon made it a one-run game at 7-6 with a towering grand slam to left that left his bat at 107 miles per hour for his ninth home run of the season.

The Trash Pandas were unable to complete the comeback as Tennessee reliever Erich Uelman (S, 2) worked around base runners in scoring position in both the eighth and ninth to finish the win and earn the save.

Despite scoring six runs, the Trash Pandas were held to four hits in the loss, with the home runs from Aviles Jr. and MacKinnon being the only extra-base hits for the visitors.

In relief, Rocket City relievers Adrian Almeida and Keith Rogalla combined to pitch the final two innings and keep it a one-run game.

The Trash Pandas (41-41) continue their six-game series against the Smokies (36-45) on Wednesday night. First pitch at Smokies Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

