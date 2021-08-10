Clouse, Unroe Activated to M-Braves Roster Among Tuesday Roster Moves

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves have made the following roster moves before Tuesday night's series opener against Biloxi at Trustmark Park. INF Riley Unroe has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List, and LHP Corbin Clouse has been added from the GCL Braves roster. RHP Matt Withrow was placed on the Mississippi Development List, and INF Riley Delgado was transferred to High-A Rome. In addition, C Carlos Martinez was reinstated from the Mississippi Development List and transferred to Rome.

Unroe, 26, was placed on the 7-Day IL on July 24. Over 23 games for the M-Braves this season, the switch hitter from Mesa, AZ, is batting .238 with two doubles, two triples, one home run, four RBI's, and seven runs scored. Initially drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the second round of the 2013 draft, Unroe is a career .239 batter in 639 games. Unroe has appeared in 281 games in the Southern League/Double-A South with Montgomery, Mobile, and Mississippi.

Unroe was selected in the Rule 5 draft by the LA Angels in 2017 and played one season for Mobile. The Braves selected Unroe in the Rule 5 draft in 2018.

Clouse, 26, has been activated from the GCL Braves roster where the left-hander appeared in five games, three starts, going 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA, striking out 16, walking five, over 13.0 innings pitched.

The Grand Ledge, MI, underwent surgery in November 2019, after two separate stints on the injured list, missing time with left shoulder injuries (5/1-7/11 and 8/22-end of season). Clouse made Triple-A Gwinnett's Opening Day roster and pitched in 21 games for the Stripers.

Clouse has appeared in 54 games for the M-Braves over the 2017 and 2018 seasons, going 8-6 with a 2.15 ERA, five saves, 34 walks, 91 strikeouts in 71.0 innings. Clouse has a career 2.52 ERA over 133 games, seven starts, 17-9 record, 92 walks, 263 strikeouts in 196.1 innings pitched. In 2018, he ranked in the Top 10 among Atlanta pitching prospects in relievers ERA (3rd, 1.94, min. 30.0 IP), saves (T-8th, 4) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (9th, 3.42).

The Atlanta Braves drafted Clouse in the 27th round in 2016 out of Davenport University in Michigan.

Delgado, 26, appeared in eight games for the M-Braves after being added from Rome on July 24, when Unroe was placed on the IL. Delgado hit .179 with three runs scored and three walks. On August 6 in Birmingham, the Murfreesboro, TN native went 4-for-5.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Delgado in the ninth round of the 2017 draft out of Middle Tennessee.

After completing an 8-4 road trip, the M-Braves return to Trustmark Park to begin a six-game series against Biloxi tonight. RHP Freddy Tarnok (1-0, 1.65) will start for the Braves in the opener against RHP Jesus Castillo (3-6, 5.37). The first pitch for game one is 4:00 pm, with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.tv.

