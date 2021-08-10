Thomas Dillard, Korry Howell and Jesus Lujano Promoted to Biloxi

BILOXI, MS - Thomas Dillard, Korry Howell and Jesus Lujano have all been promoted to the Biloxi Shuckers, the Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday. In a corresponding roster move, Matt Hardy has been placed on the injured list retroactive to August 7.

Dillard, rated as the #21 prospect in the Brewers' organization by MLB Pipeline, joins the Shuckers from High-A Wisconsin. While with the Timber Rattlers, Dillard slashed .246/.360/.473/.833 with 12 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 67 RBI. At the time of his promotion, Dillard led the High-A Central in RBI, was second in walks (49), tied for third in home runs and sixth in total bases (133). The 23-year-old was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft by the Milwaukee Brewers out of the University of Mississippi and was named the Brewers' Minor League Player of the Month for July. While at Ole Miss, Dillard set the program record for walks in a season (61) in 2019 and tied the program record for career walks (135).

Howell earns a promotion to Biloxi after slashing .249/.362/.467/.829 with 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 36 RBI. Howell also stole 20 bases in 23 attempts and scored 65 runs in 68 games for the Timber Rattlers. Taken in the 12th round of the 2018 Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers out of Kirkwood Community College, Howell was named the High-A Central Player of the Month in May after hitting .326 and leading the High-A Central in total bases (53) and slugging percentage (.616) while finishing second in home runs with six. His 25 runs scored in the month of May also led all of Minor League Baseball.

Lujano rejoins the Shuckers for a third time in 2021 after starting the season on the Opening Day roster and coming to Biloxi for a second stint from July 2 through July 13. In nine games with the Shuckers, Lujano went 8-22 (.318) with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. The 22-year-old had a season-high four hits on July 4 at Pensacola, going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Across three levels this year, Lujano has hit .257 with seven doubles, three home runs and 20 RBI.

Hardy lands on the injured list after making 27 appearances for the Shuckers and going 1-3 with a 3.83 ERA. The right-hander converted six of seven save opportunities this year, the most on the Shuckers staff, and is tied for fourth in the Double-A South in appearances this year.

Biloxi kicks off a 12-game road trip on Tuesday night as they begin a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park. RHP Jesus Castillo (3-6, 5.37) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against M-Braves' RHP Freddy Tarnock (1-0, 1.63) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 and can be seen on MiLB.TV.

