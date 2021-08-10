Biscuits and Blue Wahoos Suspended

PENSACOLA, Flo. - Down 7-2 in the ninth, the Biscuits (47-36) rallied for five runs against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (42-42) and tied the game at seven before the series opener was suspended due to rain and lightning on Tuesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The top of the first took almost 15 minutes to complete, but despite walking a couple batters, Pensacola's starter Kyle Nicolas struck out the side, getting Niko Hulsizer, Jonathan Aranda, and Austin Shenton all swinging. Biscuits starter Alex Valverde struck out a pair in a scoreless bottom of the first.

Nicolas walked his third batter in the top of the second, but retired everyone else to keep it a scoreless game. Valverde then set the Wahoos down in order in a brief bottom of the second, tallying his third strikeout of the night.

The Wahoos threatened in the bottom of the third with runners at first and second. Peyton Burdick grounded a base hit into left, Marcos Rivera tried to score, and was thrown out at the plate by Biscuits left fielder Ruben Cardenas, and the game remained scoreless through three.

The Biscuits recorded their first hit off of Nicolas in the fifth thanks to a Jake Palomaki single, but the game remained scoreless going into the bottom of the fifth. Valverde walked Demetrius Sims to begin the bottom of the fifth and was then lifted for Ivan Pelaez.

Pelaez allowed a double to Zack Kone, then walked Rivera to load the bases. Pelaez then walked JJ Bleday with the bases loaded to make it 1-0 Pensacola. Peyton Burdick then drilled a two-run single to left to make it 3-0, and Griffin Conine's two-run double off the wall in right-center made it 5-0. The Blue Wahoos added a sixth run on a fielding error by Aranda at first.

The Biscuits got a lead-off single from Cardenas to begin the sixth, and then Shenton brought the left fielder home with an RBI-double to left-center field in the next at-bat to make it a 6-1 contest. Shenton continues to lead Minor League baseball with 31 doubles. The Biscuits pulled back a second run on a Hulsizer RBI-single in the seventh to make it 6-2. The Wahoos scored their seventh run in the bottom of the seventh on a Kone RBI-single off Justin Sterner to make it 7-2.

The Biscuits would mount a comeback in the ninth against Andrew McInvale, who allowed a lead-off single to Ford Proctor. Palomaki then walked, and Xavier Edwards knocked in a run in the next at-bat with an RBI-single to make it 7-3. After an error by Kone at second, Aranda hit a two-run single to make it 7-5 before Cardenas's sac fly made it a one-run game at 7-6 against Colton Hock. Shenton then swatted an RBI-double down the right field line to tie the game at seven.

After the Blue Wahoos went three-and-out in the bottom of the ninth against Cristofer Ogando, the game was suspended due to rain and lightning. The game will be completed on Wednesday night at 5 PM with a full nine-inning game to follow 30-45 minutes afterward.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves starting on a Golden Biscuits Tuesday, on August 17 at 6:35 PM CT.

The rest of the first series will include a Military Wednesday presented by WOW! on Wednesday, August 18; Aviation Night with a T-Shirt Giveaway on Thursday, August 19; Princess Night - Celebrating Classic Movie Princesses on Friday, August 20; Outdoor Alabama Hunting & Fishing Night presented by Department of Conservation & Natural Resources with MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 21; and Lil' Crumbs Kids Club presented by Go Fish Alabama & Bark in the Park on Sunday, August 22.

Double-A South League Stories from August 10, 2021

