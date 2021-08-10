Smokies Score Early, Hold off Rocket City Late to Take Opener

August 10, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







SEVIERVILLE, TN - Five Smokies recorded multiple hits and Cam Sanders turned in the second quality start of his career as the Tennessee Smokies (36-45) beat the Rocket City Trash Pandas (41-41), 7-6, Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium.

Rocket City took the lead on the first pitch of the game as Luis Aviles Jr. homered to left field. The lead wasn't long lived as the Smokies scored three runs in the bottom of the first. Nelson Maldanado doubled down the right field line and Brennen Davis brought him home with a double off the left field wall. Playing in his first game at Smokies Stadium, Nelson Velazquez gave the Smokies a 3-1 lead homering to right field.

Andy Weber earned his first hit since returning from the injured list in the second inning, flaring an opposite field double. Davis' single to right field and Izzy Wilson's throwing error allowed Weber to come home.

The Smokies added to their lead in the third inning with a two-out rally. Christopher Morel reached base on an infield single, stole second, and scored on Tim Susnara's RBI double to left field. The Smokies extended their lead to 6-1 in the fourth inning after Maldonado homered to left field. In the sixth, Maldonado's sacrifice fly put the Smokies up 7-1.

Smokies' starter Cam Sanders (W, 3-6) was fantastic after giving up the leadoff home run. The LSU alum turned in his best start in seven tries against Rocket City, allowing just one run and three hits while striking out five in six innings.

Graham Lawson replaced Sanders to start the seventh inning and Rocket City pounced on him. The Trash Pandas brought a run home thanks to two hit batters and a pair of walks and David MacKinnon's two-out grand slam that cut the Smokies' lead to 7-6.

Erich Uelman (S, 2) earned a six-out save for the Smokies, allowing just two walks while striking out three. Davis reached base four times, he was 3-for-4 with a double, RBI, walk, and a run. Maldonado, Velazquez, Morel, and Susnara all had two hits. Maldonado's home run was his sixth of the season, Velazquez's was his second.

The Smokies and Trash Pandas continue their six game series Wednesday night. First pitch between LHP Luis Lugo (4-4, 3.93) and LHP Jhonathan Diaz (5-1, 2.22) is scheduled for 7 PM. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium is All You Can Eat Wednesday presented by M3 Technology. Tickets for the entire homestand are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.