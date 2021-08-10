Trash Pandas Emporium Grand Opening Saturday

The Rocket City Trash Pandas Emporium has a new location at Bridge Street Town Centre! Located next to REEDS Jewelers and across from the Apple Store, the Trash Pandas are inviting fans to our grand opening celebration on Saturday, August 14.

Sprocket will be on hand to welcome fans as we celebrate the opening of our new and larger store at 11 a.m. New Trash Pandas merchandise will be on sale in-store for the first time, with special offers and incentives available on Saturday as well.

There will be activities for children, and all fans will have the opportunity to win prizes and enter raffles for Trash Pandas memorabilia.

The Trash Pandas are entering the home stretch of their inaugural season, with only three homestands remaining at Toyota Field. Rocket City returns home on Tuesday, August 17 to begin a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts. First pitch from Toyota Field is set for 6:35 p.m.

