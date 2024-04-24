Trash Pandas Drop Second Straight in 5-4 Loss

MADISON, ALABAMA - The Rocket City Trash Pandas late rally fell just short Wednesday as they dropped a 5-4 against the Tennessee Smokies.

Rocket City's aggressiveness on the base paths scored the first run of the game in the second. Infielder Cole Fontenelle stole third on a double steal and found his way home on a wild throw.

The Smokies tied the game in the fourth as designated hitter James Triantos drove in a run with a double. Catcher Moises Ballesteros then gave Tennessee the lead with a two-run home run later in the frame.

Tennessee added more in the fifth as infielder Kevin Alcantara doubled in a run. Infielder Matt Shaw drove in Alcantara on a sacrifice fly two batters later, making the score 5-1 Smokies.

Catcher Tyler Payne got a run back for Rocket City on a two-out single to get the Trash Pandas within three.

Rocket City kept it going in the seventh as outfielder Tucker Flint singled to drive in a run bringing the deficit to two.

With two outs in the ninth, Flint singled in another run to cut the lead to one. However, that would be all for the Trash Pandas as they stranded runners at the corners to end the game.

First pitch against Tennessee at Toyota Field on Thursday is set for 6:35 p.m. for Dance Night presented by Storm Guard Roofing. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Jack Kochanowicz (RCT) vs. Matthew Thompson (TEN)

