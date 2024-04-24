Biscuits Dominate in 9-4 Win over Mississippi

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (9-8) scored nine unanswered in a 9-4 win over the Mississippi Braves (5-12) on Wednesday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Biscuits evened the series at a game apiece and pulled back above .500.

In his fourth start of the season, Brendan McKay threw a season-high 57 pitches over three scoreless innings. He struck out four and retired the final five hitters he faced. McKay has yet to allow an earned run through 13 innings this season.

After the M-Braves scored a run in the top of the fourth to make it 1-0, the Biscuits went on a run. 10 hitters came up in a five-run fourth inning. Carson Williams led off with a double to record his seventh multi-hit game of the season. Tanner Murray knocked in a run on a single up the middle. Murray finished with three RBI on two hits. Jalen Battles scored a run with a walk. Dru Baker scored the final two runs of the inning with a two-run single down the right-field line.

In the fifth, Bob Seymour blasted his first homer of the season, a solo shot to right field. The first baseman homered 17 times last season. Seymour went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI.

Montgomery racked up 10 hits and drew eight walks. The Biscuits scored nine runs from the fourth to sixth innings. The M-Braves scored three runs in the eighth to make it 9-4.

Sean Hunley improved to 3-0 with a season-high three innings of one-run relief.

The third game of the series is Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Ian Seymour will make the start for Montgomery while Drew Parrish will start for Mississippi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

