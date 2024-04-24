Bullpen Strikes out Seven, Shuckers Fall to Blue Wahoos

PENSACOLA, FL - The Biloxi Shuckers (10-7) were limited to five hits in a 5-0 shutout loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (8-9) at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. Four Blue Wahoos combined for the shutout, while the Shuckers bullpen struck out seven over five innings.

The Shuckers threatened early with a one-out triple from Mike Boeve in the top of the first, but Blue Wahoos' starter Luis Palacios worked around the triple with three strikeouts, stranding Boeve at third. The Blue Wahoos then struck with an RBI double from Paul McIntosh in the bottom of the inning, giving Pensacola a 1-0 lead. The run ended Shuckers starter Bradley Blalock's 17-inning scoreless streak to start the season. Joe Mack, the next batter, then singled up the middle, extending the lead to 2-0.

In the third, Zach Zubia lined his third home run of the year, giving Pensacola a 3-0 lead.

Blalock departed after three innings and 73 pitches, giving way to Nick Merkel. Merkel set a season-high with three scoreless innings out of the bullpen, including four strikeouts. The righty lowered his ERA to 1.80 through his first six appearances and 10 innings at the Double-A level. Russell Smith also record three strikeouts over two innings of work.

In the eighth, the Blue Wahoos tacked on two more with a two-RBI double from Cody Morrisette, extending the lead to 5-0.

Despite being held to five hits, Mike Boeve picked up his second straight multi-hit performance with a triple and single. Boeve has now reached base seven of his first nine plate appearances in the series. Carlos Rodriguez also tallied his second multi-hit performance of the year.

The Shuckers continue the series on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Tyler Woessner (0-0, 1.80) makes his fourth start of the year for Biloxi after tallying at least six strikeouts in each of his first three. Valence Bellozo is slated to start to start for Pensacola. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

