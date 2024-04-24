Lookouts' Offense Falters in 6-1 Loss

Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts







The Chattanooga Lookouts offense smacked seven hits, but only scored on run in their 6-1 loss to Birmingham.

Chattanooga fell behind by one run in the first inning, but tied up the game in the second on a Nick Northcut RBI single. The infielder finished the night 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI.

Birmingham broke the stalemate in the fifth when Terrell Tatum belted a two-run double off of Sam Benschoter. The Lookouts right-hander only surrendered two earned runs in his outing with a season-high eight strikeouts. The Barons put the game out of reach with three runs in the seventh. highlighted by a Brooks Baldwin two-run single.

In the loss Jake Gozzo struck out four batters and Jacob Heatherly pitched a shutout inning.

Tomorrow, is Thirsty Thursday at AT&T Field. Game is at 7:15 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

