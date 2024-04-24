Sam Brown: A Force on the Field

April 24, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







On a Rocket City team filled with experience, it's ironically been one of the newer Trash Pandas who has been the only player to play in every game during the first weeks of the season.

Trash Pandas infielder Sam Brown made not only his Double-A debut, but professional debut on opening night and recorded his first hit in Tennessee on April 5.

Brown reached base in each of his first five games of his professional career and has also provided a slick glove at the first base position.

Drafted by the Angels in the 12th round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, the former Washington State Cougar felt there hasn't been much of an adjustment from the Pac-12 to Double-A.

"I would say it's really just the same game, still have to get 27 outs, hit the ball and that kind of stuff," Brown said. "In terms of competition, it feels like facing a Friday night starter every day, everyone knows how to play the game."

However, the start of Brown's professional career was delayed last summer after an injury was discovered at the Angels facilities in Arizona.

"I found out I had a torn meniscus so I wasn't able to finish the year and go out and do anything," Brown said. "I was there for eight weeks rehabbing, came back in January doing workouts and everything just trying to get better and back in baseball shape."

It was during that rehab process where Brown would meet his current manager Andy Schatzley. Now having worked with Brown the past few months, Schatzley has been most impressed with the 22-year old's character.

"You see certain people that are intense on certain days, Sam's the same guy every single day," Schatzley said. "The amount of passion and intensity that he plays the game with, the effort that he brings physically and mentally to the ballpark on a daily basis is a manager's dream."

Brown made a big impression on Angels management during spring training.

Fully healthy, he earned his first MLB invite to Spring Training this year. He hit .313 over 16 at-bats in 10 games while earning a spot at Rocket City.

Receiving his first taste of spring training at a young age, Brown got an opportunity to learn how to act like a major leaguer from players who have already made their big league debut.

"Just being around them, I was able to really understand what it is to be professional," Brown said. "It's still a kids game and everything but there's just a different way of going about your business at this level."

Seeing Brown play at such a high level during spring training wasn't a surprise for Schatzley and the rest of the coaching staff. Having worked with him in the months prior to spring training, Schatzley knew the Angels already had a good prospect on their hands.

"I think we're all happy with his progress, we all feel he's come a long way but at the same time I don't want that to take away from the type of player Sam already was," Schatzley said. "He's made a ton of strides, but he was already in a really good spot."

Brown looks to continue that growth on both sides of the ball in Rocket City as he continues his first professional season.

The Santa Rosa, California native has been consistently written in the middle of Andy Schatzley's lineup cards to open the season. That trust from Schatzley comes from a combination of things he's already seen from Brown over the past few months.

"It's the consistency of the player, it's where all those things meet," Schatzley said. "The nature of visibility, makeup, aptitude and you combine that with the process, it's really off the charts and you get really consistent production. We can't wait to see more of it."

When describing his game, Angels fans should expect a player who's ready to deliver on both sides of the field.

"I'm a defensive specialist that hits the ball hard," Brown said. "I'm a goofy guy who plays the game hard."

In his final season at Washington State in 2023, Brown hit .374 with 11 home runs and 58 RBI while making just one error in 274 fielding chances at first base and right field.

When looking back on his first professional season at its conclusion, Brown wants to be seen as one of the best defenders on the field and help his team win games.

"'Be one of the best defensive first basemen, I think that is who I am," Brown said. "If I can look back on a season and say, every time I stepped in the box I felt like I was ready to go any given at-bat and I helped my team win, I would say it was a successful season."

