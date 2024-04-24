Biscuits' Big Fifth Downs M-Braves on Wednesday Morning

Nacho Alvarez Jr. of the Mississippi Braves

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits scored nine runs from the fourth to sixth innings on Wednesday morning, including a five-run fourth inning to beat the Mississippi Braves 9-4 and even the series at 1-1.

Less than 12 hours after the 8-4 win in 12 innings on Tuesday night, the Biscuits (9-8) and M-Braves (5-12) were back at it for a School Day game at Riverwalks Stadium.

Pitching dominated the first three innings, with M-Braves starter Luis De Avila (L, 0-3) striking out three over 3.0 shutout frames. Former fourth overall pick in 2017 for Tampa Bay, Brendan McKay started for Montgomery and put up 3.0 shutout innings before being relieved. Mississippi struck first with a run in the top of the fourth inning. Yolbert Sanchez stayed hot at the plate Wednesday with a single, two runs scored, and his hit opened the frame. After a Tyler Tolve single, Cal Conley brought in Sanchez with a sacrifice fly to center to make it 1-0.

De Avila and the Braves ran into trouble in the bottom of the inning. The Biscuits sent ten to the plate and used three hits, three walks, and an error to score five runs and take a 5-1 lead. A two-run single from Dru Baker capped off the inning. De Avila exited after 3.2 innings, five hits, five runs (four earned runs), two walks, and four strikeouts. Jonathan Hughes took over for De Avila, issued a bases-loaded walk, and surrendered the Baker single.

Montgomery tacked on two more runs in the fifth and sixth to open up a 9-1 advantage. In the fifth, Bobby Seymour hit a solo home run, and Tanner Murray singled to score Dominic Keegan, who reached on an error. In the sixth, Seymour had an RBI single, and Murray brought home Seymour on a fielder's choice.

However, Mississippi wouldn't go quietly as the visiting club threw up a crooked number in the eighth inning. Tyler Tolve capped his two-hit day with a three-run double to the gap in left-center, scoring Nacho Alvarez Jr., Yolbert Sanchez, and Geraldo Quintero. The Braves didn't get closer than 9-4.

Alvarez Jr. and Drake Baldwin finished 1-for-4, extending their on-base streaks to 10 games.

With the series even at 1-1, the M-Braves and Biscuits meet for game three of the series on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with LHP Drew Parrish (1-2, 4.05) starting for Mississippi against LHP Ian Seymour (1-1, 1.20) for Montgomery. Coverage will begin at 6:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos from April 30 to May 5. For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

