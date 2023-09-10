Trash Pandas Drop Home Finale to Wahoos 9-5

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas erased an early three-run deficit before ultimately suffering a 9-5 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the final home game of the 2023 season on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field.

The loss officially eliminates the Trash Pandas from playoff contention, as they sit eight games out in the second half North Division standings with six games remaining in the regular season.

Pensacola started the scoring against Trash Pandas righty Jake Lee with a two-run homer from Paul McIntosh in the top of the first. Rocket City got a run back with Arol Vera's first Double-A home run, a 374-foot solo shot to right-center in the bottom of the frame.

Bennett Hostetler and Cody Morissette each hit a solo homer in the top of the third, doubling the Pensacola run total to 4-1. Lee pitched two innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts in a no-decision.

Rocket City clawed back over the next two innings. Vera's RBI single in the third made it 4-2. Gabe Matthews cranked a 385-foot solo shot down the right field line, his fifth of the season, to make it 4-3. Later in the bottom of the fourth, Mariano Ricciardi tied the game with a single to center to plate D'Shawn Knowles, who walked before stealing second and third base.

Pensacola jumped back in front in the top of the sixth against Trash Pandas reliever Ivan Armstrong (L, 2-4) on Jake Thompson's two-run homer, his second of the series.

Cody Morissette's sacrifice fly got one more for Pensacola in the eighth. Rocket City got one back on a Pensacola error in the bottom of the inning as the Trash Pandas loaded the bases with two outs in a bid to get even. Trailing 7-5, Mac McCroskey struck out to end the inning.

Pensacola put the game out of reach for good with two more runs in the ninth, finishing a six-game sweep of the Trash Pandas. This marks the first time the Trash Pandas have ever been swept at home.

Offensively, Vera went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored. Knowles was 2-for-3 with the run scored, a walk, and two stolen bases. The Blue Wahoos hit four home runs in the victory. Reliever Caleb Wurster (W, 1-1) earned the win with three scoreless relief innings.

The Trash Pandas (57-75, 26-37 second half) hit the road to begin a six-game series against the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday night. First pitch at Smokies Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

