Despite Veras' Effort Barons Drop Game 5 to Shuckers

The Birmingham Barons drop Game 5 to the Biloxi Shuckers by a score of 4-3. In the loss, the Barons collected six hits and used a total of four pitchers. The highlights of the game came from the plate in Wilfred Veras. Veras finished the game 2-4 with two runs, a triple, two RBI and a home run. The bullpen also garnered a nod as they only allowed one earned run and two hits in their three innings.

The game started in a pitching duel for the first three innings as RHP Jonathan Cannon kept it scoreless. Cannon was efficient in the first couple innings of work, however, allowed all three of his earned runs in the top half of the fourth. The Shuckers collected their runs on a double, single and triple, respectively scoring a run with each hit.

Cannon got back to his stellar ways in his final two innings of work. The right-hander finished his 6.0 innings pitched with seven hits, three earned runs, one walk and four strikeouts.

The Barons bats did help out Cannon in the bottom half of the fourth with two runs of their own. Their first run was on a Veras triple that scored Bryan Ramos. Birmingham's second came on a wild pitch that scored Veras from third.

The Barons were the next team to add one more run to the scoring column in the bottom of the sixth. Veras collected his second RBI of the night in his fifth home run of the season. Despite Birmingham heating up, that was the last run that they would score.

In the top of the seventh, the Barons opted to go with RHP Yoelvin Silven as their first call to the pen. Silven in his lone inning of work finished with one hit, one earned run, one walk, one home run and two strikeouts.

After the seventh, where the Shuckers stole the lead, Birmingham went to LHP Jonah Scolaro in the top half of the eighth. Scolaro finished the night with zero hits, zero runs, one walk and zero strikeouts in four batters faced.

The Barons final call to the pen in the top of the ninth was RHP Adisyn Coffey for his sole inning of work. Coffey finished the game allowing one hit, zero runs and one walk to go with one strikeout.

Birmingham falls to 4-1 in their last home stand of the season with one more game against Biloxi Sunday, September 10th. The Barons in Game 6 are planning to toss RHP Matt Thompson on the bump.

