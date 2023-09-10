Shuckers Tie Franchise Record with 40th Road Win, Take Series Finale Against Barons

Biloxi Shuckers' Jackson Chourio at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs) Biloxi Shuckers' Jackson Chourio at bat(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The bullpen fired 3.2 scoreless innings and the offense scored eight for the Biloxi Shuckers (72-59, 38-24) in an 8-3 win over the Birmingham Barons (47-85, 22-41) in the road trip finale at Regions Field on Sunday. With the win, the Shuckers end the road slate by winning 16 of their final 18 and tied the franchise record with their 40th road win of the year on Sunday. The win, combined with a Biscuits win, means the Shuckers need to win four games against the Biscuits next week to qualify for the 2023 Southern League Playoffs.

Isaac Collins got the offense started on the first pitch of the game from Barons' starter Matt Thompson. Collins smashed a solo shot to right, his ninth of the year, giving Biloxi a 1-0 lead.In the second, Ethan Murray made it 3-0 with a two-RBI triple to right-center, scoring Carlos Rodriguez and Freddy Zamora. Collins, the next batter, hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Murray and making it 4-0.

The Barons struck back in the third with an RBI single from Alsander Womack and another in the fourth with an RBI single from Moises Castillo, making it 4-2.

Biloxi bounced back in the fifth, however, on an RBI walk from Freddy Zamora. Zamora, who was caught off first on a pickoff play, dashed towards second and the throw home went wide, allowing Ernesto Martinez to score and extend the lead to 6-2. In the sixth, Birmingham cut the deficit to three with an RBI groundout from Wilfred Veras.

The Shuckers struck late, using a triple from Zavier Warren and a double from Ethan Murray to make it 7-3. The triple, Biloxi's 30th of the year, marked the first time since 2015 the Shuckers had at least 30 in a year. Jackson Chourio then launched a solo home run off the batting cages in right to start the ninth, extending the lead to 9-2. Shuckers' starter TJ Shook (7-4) earned the win while Barons' starter Matt Thompson (5-15) took the loss. Ryan Brady, Nick Bennett and Zach Vennaro combined for 3.2 shutout innings out of the Shuckers' bullpen with three strikeouts.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers will face the Montgomery Biscuits for their final series of the regular season, with a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at MGM Park.

