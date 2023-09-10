M-Braves Fall to Smokies, Wrap up 2023 Home Schedule

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (60-71, 27-36) lost to the Tennessee Smokies (69-62, 33-30) 6-4 to close out the 2023 home schedule on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves still won the series, but the Smokies clinched a second half title and postseason berth.

Cody Milligan led the offensive charge, homering to lead off the bottom of the first and knocking in three of the four M-Braves runs. Milligan went 3-for-4 with his third home run, two singles and three RBI.

Bryson Horne tripled off the right-field wall in the first inning to make it 2-0. Horne went 3-for-4 with his third career triple and two singles.

In the second, Hendrik Clementina doubled and later scored on a single from Milligan to make it 3-0.

Patrick Halligan got the spot start and pitched three shutout innings. The right-hander allowed one hit with four strikeouts. Halligan has allowed one run in seven innings since being promoted to Double-A.

Jake McSteen and Domingo Gonzalez each added two shutout innings. In the seventh, Milligan singled in another run to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Smokies stormed back with three runs in the eighth and three runs in the ninth to win the game 6-4.

The M-Braves wrapped up the 2023 season with a final home attendance of 162,862 fans.

The M-Braves have a scheduled off day tomorrow before the final series of the season. The club will travel to Blue Wahoos Stadium for a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A Affiliate, Miami Marlins) from September 12-17.

