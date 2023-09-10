Biscuits Rally Again to Defeat Lookouts, 6-3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (75-56) faced a familiar situation as they trailed early against the Chattanooga Lookouts (68-62), but the Butter and Blue rallied once again to claim a 6-3 victory on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Cole Wilcox (5-8) surrendered the first runs of the game in the second inning when Matheu Nelson homered on a fly ball to left field and James Free recorded an RBI-single to right field, making the score 2-0.

Chattanooga extended its lead in the third when Tyler Callihan brought Blake Dunn in to score on a single of his own. However, Montgomery was able to respond with a two-run double from Tanner Murray in the next frame as the Lookouts took a 3-2 lead into the fourth.

Despite allowing two unearned runs, Chase Petty only surrendered four hits and a walk while striking out four over four innings pitched.

A stalemate that lasted two-and-a-half innings broke in the bottom of the sixth when Evan Edwards launched a three-run shot over the center-field wall to put the Biscuits in front. It was the first baseman's 15th home run of the season, giving the Butter and Blue a 5-3 lead.

Junior Caminero added to the lead in the next inning with a solo-shot to right-center field to make the score 6-3. Caminero now has 18 home runs this season, which is tied for 8th place in the Southern League and is the most by any Biscuit this season.

Antonio Menendez only allowed two hits over the final three innings of the contest as the Biscuits claimed the victory. Wilcox earned the win and Menendez earned the save while Danis Correa (1-2) took the loss.

Montgomery has won their last nine ballgames, including 22 of their last 26 to remain at first place in the South Division standings for the second half of the season.

The Biscuits and Lookouts will close their series on Sunday, Sept. 10 with first pitch set for 3:33 PM CT. The series finale will end with a pitching matchup of Logan Workman (4-4) against Thomas Farr (1-5) for the Lookouts.

It will be the final home game of the regular season and will feature a 2024 Schedule Poster Giveaway & Bark in the Park.

