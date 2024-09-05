Trash Pandas Announce Yearly Award Winners

September 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are thrilled to announce that outfielder Gustavo Campero has been named the team's Player of the Year and right-handed pitcher Caden Dana has been selected as the Pitcher of the Year.

Rocket City will honor both players prior to the team's game against the Biloxi Shuckers on Saturday, September 7.

In 93 games with the Trash Pandas this season, Campero finished with a .279 average with 14 home runs and 45 RBI to go along with 29 stolen bases.

Campero ranks third in Trash Pandas single-season history in stolen bases and ranks tied for second with four triples. The outfielder also set a single season record with 20 hit by pitches.

He previously played in eight combined games for the Trash Pandas from 2022-2023.

In July of 2024, Campero was recognized as the Southern League Player of the Month. On August 16, Campero was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake where he has since played in eight games and compiled a .333 average with two RBI and four stolen bases.

Dana made 23 starts for the Trash Pandas in 2024, finishing with a 9-7 record and a 2.52 ERA. The righty also struck out 147 batters in 135.2 innings of work.

During the 2024 season, Dana set Trash Pandas single season records in strikeouts, innings pitched and ERA while tying the records for wins and starts.

While with the Trash Pandas, Dana became the Angels top overall prospect and was included on the MLB top 100 prospects list. Dana also represented both the Trash Pandas and the Angels in the 2024 Futures Game.

On August 29, Dana was recalled to the Angels active roster and made his major league debut against the Seattle Mariners on September 1. Dana became the 33rd former Trash Pandas player to make his major league debut in the process.

Following the presentation, the Trash Pandas will face the Biloxi Shuckers for game five of a six-game set on Huntsville Stars Night. Post-game fireworks will blast off courtesy of Yulista. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

