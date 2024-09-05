Thursday Night's Game Against Tennessee Postponed

September 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - Due to rain, Thursday's 6:35 pm game between the Mississippi Braves and Tennessee Smokies at Trustmark Park has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a Friday, September 6 doubleheader, with the first pitch of game one at 5:05 pm.

Fans with tickets to Thursday night's game may exchange them for any other game during the final homestand, including Friday's doubleheader. Exchanges can only be made at the Trustmark Park box office. Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster should contact the Trustmark Park box office for more information. Any groups that purchased tickets to the game should reach out to their ticket representative at Trustmark Park by calling 601-932-8788.

Friday's doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games. The first game will begin at 5:05 pm CT, with the second starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest. Gates will open at 4:00 pm, and the first 1,500 fans will get a Mystery Giveaway.

