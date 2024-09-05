Biloxi Bounces Back

MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas outhit the Biloxi Shuckers Thursday evening at Toyota Field. Trash Pandas pitchers also struck out 14 Shuckers for the game. However, in the end, a go-ahead RBI single from left fielder Adam Hall proved to be the difference as the Trash Pandas left 10 men on base in the 3-2 defeat. Biloxi's win tied this week's series at two games apiece.

Biloxi infielder Brock Wilken continued his reign over the Trash Pandas with a two-run double in the third to give the Shuckers the lead. Wilken has now driven in 13 runs in 15 games against Rocket City this season.

The Trash Pandas tied the game in the bottom half with a two-run single from designated hitter Orlando Martinez. Rocket City had the bases loaded as Martinez came through on the first pitch of his at-bat.

Biloxi was able to jump ahead in the eighth with a two-out run-scoring single from outfielder Adam Hall. The hit was the only blemish allowed by Rocket City reliever Brady Choban (L, 2-3) who was in his second inning of work.

Shuckers relievers Harold Chirino, Blake Holub (W, 2-1) and Justin Yeager (S, 18) combined for five scoreless frames with five strikeouts to fend off the Trash Panda bats.

Rocket City had its chances to win the game. That included a bases loaded, one out scenario in the eighth. However, a fielder's choice out at home from third baseman Matt Coutney and a groundout to second from center fielder Nelson Rada ended the rally. Rada's groundball was stopped on a tremendous diving backhand lunge from Ethan Murray to rob Rocket City of a go-ahead two-run single.

Martinez led the way for the Trash Pandas with a pair of hits as he also drew a pair of walks to reach base in all four of his at bats. Rada also chipped in with two singles, two stolen bases and a run in four plate appearances.

Rocket City will try again on Friday against the Shuckers for Huntsville Havoc Hockey Night and Friday Night Fireworks presented by Blue Halo. Tickets for all Trash Pandas home games start at just $8 on tptix.com. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: TBD (RCT) vs. Nate Peterson (BLX)

