Auer's Two-Homer Night Not Enough in 9-6 Loss to Lookouts

September 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Montgomery Biscuits' Mason Auer at bat(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

MONTGOMERY, AL - Mason Auer smacked a pair of home runs, including a grand slam in the eighth inning, but the Montgomery Biscuits (75-54, 35-25) fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts (42-86, 22-37) 9-6 on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Auer came into the game with three home runs and lit up a pair of long balls to left field. The outfielder led off the bottom of the third with a shot to left field for the first run of the game. With the club behind by five runs in the eighth, Auer hammered another to left field, further than his first homer for a grand slam to make it a one-run game, 7-6.

Chattanooga scored two runs in the top of the ninth to extend their lead back out to 9-6. The Lookouts outhit the Biscuits 12-7 and left 12 runners on base in their best offensive performance of the series.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Sean Hunley will make the start for Montgomery while a starter to be named is slated to start for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

