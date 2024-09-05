Auer's Two-Homer Night Not Enough in 9-6 Loss to Lookouts
September 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - Mason Auer smacked a pair of home runs, including a grand slam in the eighth inning, but the Montgomery Biscuits (75-54, 35-25) fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts (42-86, 22-37) 9-6 on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.
Auer came into the game with three home runs and lit up a pair of long balls to left field. The outfielder led off the bottom of the third with a shot to left field for the first run of the game. With the club behind by five runs in the eighth, Auer hammered another to left field, further than his first homer for a grand slam to make it a one-run game, 7-6.
Chattanooga scored two runs in the top of the ninth to extend their lead back out to 9-6. The Lookouts outhit the Biscuits 12-7 and left 12 runners on base in their best offensive performance of the series.
The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Sean Hunley will make the start for Montgomery while a starter to be named is slated to start for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.
Images from this story
|
Montgomery Biscuits' Mason Auer at bat
(Matt Austin)
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from September 5, 2024
- Auer's Two-Homer Night Not Enough in 9-6 Loss to Lookouts - Montgomery Biscuits
- Bullpen Combines for 5.0 Shutout Innings, Defense Stars in Shuckers' One-Run Win - Biloxi Shuckers
- Biloxi Bounces Back - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Wahoos Silenced by Carela, Barons in 4-1 Loss - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Thursday Night's Game Against Tennessee Postponed - Mississippi Braves
- Game Info: Thursday, September 5 vs. Tennessee Smokies: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park - Mississippi Braves
- Trash Pandas Announce Yearly Award Winners - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Caden Dana Named August Southern League Pitcher of the Month - Rocket City Trash Pandas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montgomery Biscuits Stories
- Auer's Two-Homer Night Not Enough in 9-6 Loss to Lookouts
- Curet Leads Biscuits to Three-Hit Shutout Win Against Chattanooga
- Williams' Walk-off Grand Slam Lifts Biscuits to 10th Inning Win
- Biscuits Dominate Finale to Take Series against Shuckers
- Taylor Homers, Biscuits Fall to Shuckers 5-1