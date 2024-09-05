Bullpen Combines for 5.0 Shutout Innings, Defense Stars in Shuckers' One-Run Win

MADISON, AL - With web-gem plays from Ethan Murray and Ernesto Martinez Jr. in the late innings and five shutout innings from the bullpen, the Biloxi Shuckers (62-65, 32-28) held on for a 3-2 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (57-71, 24-36) on Thursday night at Toyota Field. With the win, the Shuckers increased their lead to 1.5 games for the wild card over the Mississippi Braves with nine games remaining in the regular season.

The Shuckers took an early 2-0 lead in the third with a two-RBI double from Brock Wilken. With the two RBI, Wilken became the third Shuckers' player this season to reach 50 RBI. The Trash Pandas responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning with a two-RBI single from Orlando Martinez. With the game tied at two, the pitching staffs took over. Houston Harding and Brady Choban held the Shuckers without a hit from the fourth to the eighth inning, including six strikeouts from Harding.

In the eighth, Ernesto Martinez Jr. reached on a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch before Adam Hall gave the Shuckers a 3-2 lead with an RBI single to right.

Out of the bullpen, Harold Chirino and Blake Holub each worked two shutout innings after starter K.C. Hunt finished his night after four innings. In the bottom of the eighth, Holub worked out of a bases-loaded jam thanks to a diving play on a groundball to Ethan Murray at second and a stretch from Ernesto Martinez Jr. at first to nab Nelson Rada and end the inning. In the ninth, Justin Yeager earned his league-leading 18 th save of the season with a perfect frame. Blake Holub (2-0) earned the win while Brady Choban (2-3) took the loss.

The series continues on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Toyota Field. Nate Peterson (3-8, 3.94) gets the start for the Shuckers after 6.0 shutout innings in his last start while the Trash Pandas have yet to announce a starter. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

