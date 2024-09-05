Caden Dana Named August Southern League Pitcher of the Month

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, are excited to announce that right-handed pitcher Caden Dana has been named the August Southern League Pitcher of the Month.

In five August starts, Dana finished with a 3-0 record and a 0.57 ERA as he allowed just two earned runs and struck out 32 batters in 31.1 innings pitched. Four of Dana's five starts ended in quality starts.

While he was originally slated to start for the Trash Pandas on August 31, Dana was recalled to the Angels roster where he made his major league debut on September 1 at home against the Seattle Mariners. Dana tossed six innings and allowed two earned runs on as many hits while striking out four batters in his first major league victory.

The award is Dana's first monthly honor of his career as he becomes the fourth Trash Panda to win a Southern League Pitcher of the Month Award and first in 2024. Dana joins Chase Silseth (April 2022), Coleman Crow (June 2022) and Brett Kerry (August 2023).

Dana made 23 starts for the Trash Pandas this season, finishing with a 9-7 record and a 2.52 ERA. The righty also struck out 147 batters in 135.2 innings of work.

During the 2024 season, Dana set Trash Pandas single season records in strikeouts, innings pitched and ERA while tying the records for wins and starts.

The Trash Pandas return to action on Thursday against the Biloxi Shuckers. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

