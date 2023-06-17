Trammell's Double Sends Tacoma to 4-3 Victory in 10 Innings

Tacoma, WA - The Isotopes and Rainiers engaged in an entertaining see-saw battle Friday night in Tacoma, with both clubs exchanging the lead over the latter frames. Ultimately, Taylor Trammell played the final role of hero, as his double sent the home team to a 4-3 victory in 10 innings.

Brian Serven connected on a two-run homer to give Albuquerque the lead in the seventh, while Ben Braymer continued to pitch well since joining the club by working 6.2 innings of three-run ball.

Additionally, Cole Tucker provided a thrill defensively, making a full-extension leap at the wall in left-center field to steal a sure home run from Adam Engel in the sixth.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque dropped to 1-4 in extra-inning contests, all having taken place on the road. This was their fifth walk-off loss of the season and first since June 1, when Jordyn Adams drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th to give Salt Lake a 7-6 victory.

- Tommy Doyle has been on the wrong end of a walk-off defeat twice this season, surrendering Adams' walk on June 1 and Trammell's double tonight.

- The Isotopes dropped to 4-13 in one-run games this season. They have dropped seven in a row and 12 of their last 13.

- Braymer spun Albuquerque's eighth quality start of the year and second of this series, as Luis Cessa accomplished the feat on Tuesday. He also tied a season-high by any Isotopes hurler by working 6.2 innings, joining Karl Kauffmann (June 9 vs. SUG) and Phillips Valdez (May 9 at LV).

- Today marked Braymer's longest outing since also tossing 6.2 frames on Sept. 17, 2021 for Triple-A Rochester vs. Buffalo. He threw 106 pitches, the most for an Albuquerque pitcher since Jeff Hoffman on Aug. 18, 2019 at Las Vegas (109).

- Darren McCaughan lasted seven innings for the Rainiers, tying his teammate Nick Davila (May 17) for the longest outing by a starter against Albuquerque in 2023.

- McCaughan's nine strikeouts were the second-most by an opposing starter this season. Salt Lake southpaw Kenny Rosenberg fanned 10 over six frames on June 2.

- Tonight marked the first time both starting pitchers worked into the seventh inning in an Isotopes game since Aug. 25, 2019, when both Scott Copeland and Pat Dean completed 7.0 for Fresno and Albuquerque.

- The Isotopes finished with five hits, the ninth time this year they have recorded five or fewer knocks.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff walked only two batters, their 12th time issuing either one or two free passes.

- Connor Kaiser reached base safely for the 15th consecutive game, tying Aaron Schunk for the second-longest on the team this season and one off Hunter Stovall for the top spot. During the stretch, Kaiser is slashing .300/.462/.580 with three doubles, a triple, three homers, 10 RBI and 14 walks.

- Serven's homer was his fourth of the campaign and 25th in 114 contests wearing an Albuquerque uniform.

- Tonight was the ninth time no Isotopes hitter recorded multiple hits in a contest and first since June 1 at Salt Lake.

- The last two contests marked the 16th time Albuquerque has played back-to-back extra-inning games in team history. It was the second time it has taken place against Tacoma (June 11-12, 2015 at Cheney Stadium).

- The Isotopes have suffered 109 walk-off defeats in club history, and tonight was only the third time it has happened in Tacoma. Jesus Montero blasted a game-ending homer on June 11, 2015 and Daniel Vogelbach won it with a two-run single on July 30, 2016 prior to Trammell's knock.

On Deck: Right-handed pitcher Noah Davis is scheduled to start for Albuquerque tomorrow, while veteran southpaw Tommy Milone will get the assignment for Tacoma. First pitch from Cheney Stadium is set for 7:05 pm MT (6:05 PT).

