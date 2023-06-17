Keith Johnson Wins 500th Game as Bees Skipper

June 17, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees scored early and often to roll to a 14-2 victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Friday night. The win was the 500th for Keith Johnson as manager of the Bees. Salt Lake grabbed the lead in the second on an RBI single by Chris Okey. They would add two more runs in the third on an RBI single by Trey Cabbage and a run scoring double by Kevin Padlo. The Bees would break the game open with seven runs in the fourth inning. Jordyn Adams opened the scoring with an RBI single. Cabbage and Jake Lamb followed with RBI singles and capped it off with a two run double by Padlo and a two-run single by Jack Lopez. Salt Lake would close out their scoring with one run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Padlo, a solo homer by Lopez in the seventh and a two run blast by Jo Adell, his league leading 19th of the season.

Cesar Valdez (4-1) earned the win with three scoreless innings after replacing starter Chase Silseth, who left after three innings with an apparent injury. Offensively, the Bees banged out 17 hits and were led by Cabbage with four hits and two runs batted in. Padlo added two hits and four RBI, while Lopez chipped in with three hits and three RBI.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.