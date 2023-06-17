Tacoma Slips Past Albuquerque, 8-5

Albuquerque, NM - The Rainiers jumped out to a quick lead, scoring four runs over the first three frames, and held the Isotopes bats quiet until a four-run eighth behind Michael Toglia's grand slam but the rally fell short as the Rainiers held on to an 8-5 triumph Saturday night at Cheney Stadium.

Topes Scope: -Toglia connected on the team's fourth grand slam of the year and first since Aaron Schunk hit his second slam of the year May 21 vs. Tacoma. It's Toglia's first grand slam with the Isotopes and fourth of his career.

-With the loss, the Isotopes are 16 games below .500 for the second time this season, matching a season low (also: June 13, 24-40). The club has lost 15 of its last 19 contests.

-The loss also means Albuquerque cannot win the series. The club hasn't won a series since taking four of six at El Paso April 11-16. During that span, the Isotopes have gone 0-6-2 in eight series.

-The Isotopes allowed multiple homers in a game for the first time since June 10 vs. Sugar Land, a five-game span. That streak is one shy of the season-high of six-straight games without allowing multiple clouts set April 21-27.

-Albuquerque managed just six hits on the night, the 15th time the club has been held to six hits or fewer, including four times in June and twice this series (also: June 16). They tallied just nine total bases for the second-straight night. The club has been held to nine total bases 12 times this year.

-Additionally, the Isotopes swatted just one extra-base hit, Toglia's grand slam. It's the sixth time they've been held to one extra-base hit and second time this series. Tacoma pitchers have limited the Isotopes to two or fewer extra-base knocks four times this season.

-Over the 11 games against Tacoma this year, the Isotopes have scored in double-digits just twice (May 16, 17-8; June 15, 10-8).

-Albuquerque committed three errors on the night, the third time this year the club has been charged with at least three miscues and first since April 30 at Round Rock when the Isotopes committed a season-high five.

-Toglia collected one hit, his grand slam, and four RBI. It's his seventh four RBI game of his career and first since Sept. 7, 2022, with Colorado against Milwaukee. It's his second four RBI game with the Isotopes, having completed the feat Aug. 27, 2022, vs. Round Rock when he connected on three homers. However, Toglia has not registered a multi-hit game since May 27 vs. Round Rock, a span of 18 games. During that stretch, he is hitting just .181 (13x72) with three doubles and three homers.

-Jonathan Morales returned from the Injured List and went 0-for-2 with two walks and an RBI. He missed 15 games.

-Aaron Schunk collected the Isotopes only multi-hit effort of the day with two singles, his 19th multi-hit contest of the year. During his modest four-game hit streak he is hitting .353 (6x17) with two RBI. Additionally, he committed two errors on the night for the third time this year and first since June 9 vs. Sugar Land.

-Yonathan Daza collected a hit to extend his hitting streak to nine games. During the stretch he is hitting .333 (11x33) with three doubles, one RBI and seven runs scored. It's his longest hit streak since a 12-gamer with Colorado from May 7-21, 2022.

-Trevor Boone recorded just his fifth hit since May 31. His four other hits came in two games (June 9 and June 14). During that 14-game span, he is hitting just .102 (5x49) with 22 strikeouts.

-Phillips Valdez saw his first action since being placed on the Development List June 6. He spun 3.0 innings and allowed just one unearned run on two hits and two walks while fanning two. It was his first action since May 31 at Salt Lake.

-PJ Poulin also made his return from the Development List and tossed 1.0 inning and allowed two runs on two hits, one walk and one hit batter. He hadn't pitched since June 2 at Salt Lake.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers meet for the series finale Sunday afternoon at 2:35 pm MT. Albuquerque is expected to send Luis Cessa to the hill while Tacoma is slated to start Kyle Hart, a rematch of game one.

