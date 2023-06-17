Friday Night Fireworks: McCaughan Sets Stage for Walk-off

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (33-34) avoided a three-game losing streak while at home in the first half of the season, with a walk-off after back-to-back extra-inning nights, securing a 4-3 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes (26-41) on Friday. Tacoma is now 4-5 in extra frames this season and 6-2 in one-run games at home, evening the series 2-2 in front of 6,902 fans in attendance.

The Rainiers kicked off Friday's matchup with four straight innings of leadoff hits (Sam Haggerty (2), Cade Marlowe, Zach DeLoach).

Adam Engel (1-for-4, RBI, R) beat the Isotopes to the board, driving in Cade Marlowe (leadoff double), on a no-out, single to center field that he turned into a double on the throw. Marlowe (1-for-3, R, BB) started the series against Albuquerque 0-for-10 before snapping a hitless three-game streak with his 10th double of the season. Pat Valaika returned the favor for Engel, earning his 19th RBI of the season two batters later on a fielder's choice.

RHP Darren McCaughan made his 70th career start as a Rainier on Friday night, which is the ninth-most career starts for a pitcher in Tacoma Triple-A history. McCaughan cruised through five scoreless innings, after striking out the side to begin the game. A balk in the top of the sixth issued the 'Topes their first run of the game before a go-ahead, two-run homer to left field put them on top of the Rainiers 3-2. McCaughan (7.0 IP, 4 H, 3 (E)R, 2 BB, 9 K) left his 70th start one strikeout shy of Scott Atchison (2000, 2002-06 Rainiers, 345 K) for sixth-most punchouts in franchise history.

Zach DeLoach has reached base safely in 30 straight games (since 5/11), recording a hit in 26 of his last 29 games with a leadoff single in the fourth inning. DeLoach's 69 hits ranks top 10 in the Pacific Coast League.

Mason McCoy tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning with an RBI double, scoring Cooper Hummel (single). McCoy extended his personal season-high hit streak to eight games, hitting safely in 17 of his last 19 games.

Reliever Taylor Williams retired the side in the eighth inning before Diego Castillo (2.0 IP, 3 K) stranded Albuquerque's automatic runner in a 1-2-3 10th inning.

With Valaika occupying second base, Taylor Trammell (2-for-4, RBI) sent a two-out single over the head of Cole Tucker in center field to end the game in walk-off fashion. Trammell is on a three-game hit streak and earned his 10th RBI of the year.

The Rainiers and Isotopes will resume their weeklong series at Cheney Stadium on Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT. Tacoma plans to start southpaw Tommy Milone against Albuquerque right-hander Noah Davis.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

