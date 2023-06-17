Aces' Lineup Declares Liftoff in Tight Win Over Aviators

June 17, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Las Vegas, NV - P.J. Higgins smacked three hits and drove in four runs in a nail-biting 11-10 Reno Aces (37-30) victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (31-36) Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aces went 15-for-38 (.395) as all nine hitters in the lineup got in on the action. Higgins led the charge and opened the scoring with a two-run single in the first. Over his last 17 games, Higgins is 31-for-66 (.470) with six doubles, two homers, and 11 walks.

Reno scored eight runs in a flammable third inning, notching six hits and drawing four walks to take a resounding 11-4 lead. Dominic Canzone extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an RBI triple in the frame and an additional single in the win.

Diego Castillo went 2-for-5 with an RBI double in the first. Castillo has multiple hits in six of his last eight games, a run that includes six doubles. He's quietly been one of the best hitters in the Aces lineup since the start of June, going 16-for-40 in the month.

The Aviators fought late and pulled within one in the eighth. Luckily, Luis Frías pitched a squeaky clean ninth to earn the save and knot the series at two. The six-game set continues Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. PT. The lefty Konnor Pilkington is the the probable starter for Reno.

Aces Notables:

- P.J. Higgins: 3-for-5, 4 RBI

- Diego Castillo: 2-for-5, 2B, RBI

- Dominic Canzone: 2-for-4, 3B, RBI, BB, extends hit streak to 10 games

- Tyler Gilbert: 2 1/3 IP, 0 BB, 0 R/ER, 2 K

- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-4, RBI, BB

- Luis Frías: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 R/ER, K

Following their week in Las Vegas, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, June 20th, when the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, visit the Biggest Little City for a six-game series.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.