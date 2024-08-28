Training Camp Day 2 Morning Wrap Up: Scrimmages

August 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes 2024 Training Camp presented by Sign-A-Fied, East Side Mario's, and Hybrid Fitness, Health, Performance continued with three scrimmages on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 28. Afternoon scrimmage stats can be found below:

Game 4 Recap:

Sign-A-Fied - 2 (Dylan Turcotte), (Kyle Secko)

East Side Mario's - 0

Shutout - Liam Sztuska, Dylan Lee-Stack

Game 5 Recap:

Hybrid - 2 (Caden Taylor), (Gavin Haslam)

East Side Mario's - 0

Shutout - Zach Bowen, Masen Johnston

Game 6 Recap:

Sign-A-Fied - 3 (Quinton Pagé X2) (Jonathan Melee)

Hybrid - 0

Shutout - Dylan Lee-Stack, Liam Sztuska

Full Camp Stats (ongoing):

Martin Matejicek (1G, 3A)

Quinton Pagé (2G, 1A)

Braydon McCallum (3A)

Caden Taylor (2G)

Brennan Faulkner (1G, 1A)

Kyle Secko (1G, 1A)

Ryder McIntyre (1G, 1A)

Jonathan Melee (1G, 1A)

Aiden Young (1G)

Raiden Doxtator (1G)

Ben Sherwin (1G)

Colin Fitzgerald (1G)

Brody Leet (1G)

Dylan Turcotte (1G)

Gavin Haslam (1G)

Carson Cameron (1A)

Francis Parish (1A)

Spencer Thompson (1A)

Genc Ula (1A)

Nico Addy (1A)

Shutouts:

Liam Sztuska (2)

Dylan Lee-Stack (2)

Zach Bowen

Masen Johnston

"It's great to be back in Peterborough," said Carson Cameron. "Everyone is working really hard and pushing each other out there. The intensity is like we're in the regular season already."

"I think the day went well," commented Caden Taylor. "It's great to be back with the guys and to meet all of the new ones. It's (camp) a great opportunity for guys like me to become more of a leader."

Thursday's scrimmages will be streamed live on the Petes Facebook page starting at 8:30 a.m. Click here to access our 2024 Training Camp Media Kit, featuring a scrimmage schedule, rosters, and player profiles.

Tickets for the Petes preseason games in Norwood, Port Hope, and Millbrook are available now. Stay tuned to the Petes social media channels and website for season updates as they become available.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.