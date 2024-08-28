Training Camp - Day 2 Recap Presented by Premier Professional Accountants

August 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







Day 2 of Brantford Bulldogs Training Camp was all about action, with the three squad teams playing a total of 6 games throughout the day. Team Black & Team White opened Day 2 and after Team White went 0-2 on Day 1 they got off to a great start. Cole Brown, Brody Straus, Noah Roberts & Zakary Lavoie all struck to stake Team White out to an early 4-0 lead. Team Black fought their way back into the game after Luca Testa set Kaden Wicklander in the slot to get on the board and Owen Protz hammered a point drive to cut the lead in half but that's as close as Team Black would get. Noah Nelson & Josh Avery each struck late in the proceedings to give Team White the victory.

Team Black had the short turn around first, returning to the ice to take on Team Gold in the second matchup of the morning session. After the first half of the session began as a defensive duel, a Layne Gallacher offensive zone face-off win to Briir Long's tape resulted in Long snapping in the opening goal. Aiden O'Donnell was next in a two-on-one with Ethan Pepperall, where the Bulldogs 1st rounder was able to corral the puck and twist it backhand to tuck just inside the post giving Gold the 2-0 lead. O'Donnell wasn't done yet, a brilliant defensive zone indirect pass sent Patrick Thomas on a breakaway where the veteran tucked home Team Gold's third. The scoring ended with some Briir Long sorcery, carrying the puck on the right side, tucking the puck and his stick through his feet to hit Ben Radley where the defenseman made it 4-0 Gold with Maksim Corovic impressing in earning the shutout.

Team Gold was next on the quick turnaround as they took on Team White to close the morning session. Zakary Lavoie, making the move to Team White for the morning, got off to a hot start scoring a pair in the first couple minutes of action. Owen Fitzgerald, off a nice below the goal line feed from Noah Nelson, was next to make it 3-0 for Team White. Cole Brown closed the offense tipping a Nolan Garrard shot to give Team White a 4-0 win, their 2nd of the morning.

After a mid-day break the action resumed with Team White trying to keep their roll going against Team Black. Team White got out to a 2-0 lead through Dylan Tsherna & Nick Lardis, on a seeing eye pass from Josh Avery. Parker Holmes pulled Team Black within a goal on a penalty shot and Ben Bujold followed on the momentum to tie the game 2-2. Noah Roberts' second of the day put team White back ahead but then Jake O'Brien took over. Striking first himself before setting up a late back door Nikolas Rossetto goal to get Team Black back in the win column 4-3.

Team Black took the quick turnaround and kept right on with the momentum in their last game of the round robin portion of camp. Jake O'Brien & Luca Testa continued to wield the hot sticks, each striking to give Team Black an early 2-0 lead. Daniel Chen, dashing into the play struck on a fast break to give Team Black a 3-0 lead while Evan Bradacs concluded the scoring in a 4-0 Team Black victory.

The final game on Tuesday saw Team White take on Team Gold and just as they opened the day, Team White closed the day in the win column. Lucas Moore hammered a drive to open the scoring followed by an impressive pair of goals from 2024 15th round selection Brody Straus, his 2nd & 3rd goals of the day. Dylan Tsherna continued his strong camp effort by wrapping up the scoring in a 4-0 Team White win.

The Brantford Bulldogs Training Camp now sets for The Annual Black & Gold inter-squad game on Wednesday, August 28th at 4:00pm, presented by Premier Professional Accountants. Doors to the Civic Centre will open to fans at 3:30 with free entrance for the game.

