Defenseman Keagan Knight Signs with Otters

August 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The Erie Otters boosted their depth on the blue line ahead of the preseason, as defenseman Keagan Knight has signed his Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

On Wednesday morning, general manager Dave Brown announced the addition of the blueliner after Knight's standout performance in the team's Training Camp this past weekend. Suiting up with Team Navy for the weekend of scrimmages, he showed off the elements of his defensive game that made him a valuable prospect to the club.

"I'm really happy and excited to start my OHL career with such a great organization," Knight said. "I can't wait to get the season started." The Claremont, ON. native was selected by Erie in the 7th round of the 2023 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection out of the Toronto Jr. Canadiens organization of the GTHL. Last season, the 6'1" defenseman spent most of the year with the Pelham Panthers of the GOJHL where he contributed 18 points (5G+13A) - and was also selected to represent the Panthers in the GOJHL Top Prospects Game.

Alongside this honor, Knight also had the chance to make his OHL debut in the postseason for Erie, skating in game 2 of the Otters' round one series with the Kitchener Rangers. Now signed with the organization, Knight will look to be part of a group with high-expectations in the OHL's Western Conference.

The Otters are thrilled to officially welcome Keagan to the organization and look forward to seeing him on the ice in the preseason.

