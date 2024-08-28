Spitfires Hire Kyla Seguin as Nutritionist and Strength and Conditioning Assistant

August 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







Windsor, ON - Windsor Spitfires General Manager Bill Bowler announced Wednesday (August 28) the organization has hired Kyla Seguin, as the Team's Nutritionist and Strength and Conditioning Assistant.

"Kyla Seguin is a welcome addition." General Manager Bill Bowler said. "Her role will assist in numerous departments and her focus on nutrition will be a much needed component to our hockey department."

Seguin comes to the Spitfires after a two-year stint in Ireland, where she spent the last 24 months as a student and working as a strength and conditioning coach for Gaelic football.

"I am honoured to join the Windsor Spitfires." Kyla Seguin said. "I'm incredibly excited to help our players reach their peak performance!"

