Training Camp Day 2 Morning Wrap Up: Scrimmages

August 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Jonathan Melee of the Peterborough Petes

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: David Pickering) Jonathan Melee of the Peterborough Petes(Peterborough Petes, Credit: David Pickering)

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes 2024 Training Camp presented by Sign-A-Fied, East Side Mario's, and Hybrid Fitness, Health, Performance completed three scrimmages on the morning of Wednesday, August 28. Full scrimmages stats can be found below:

Game 1 Recap (Shootout):

Sign-A-Fied - 2 (Raiden Doxtator), (Colin Fitzgerald SO), (Nico Addy SO)

East Side Mario's - 1 (Aiden Young), (Jonny Brooks SO)

Game 2 Recap:

Hybrid - 3 (Ben Sherwin), (Brennan Faulkner), (Martin Matejicek EN)

Sign-A-Fied - 1 (Colin Fitzgerald)

Game 3 Recap (Shootout):

East Side Mario's - 2 (Brody Leet), (Calum Hartnell SO), (Quinn Binnie SO)

Hybrid - 1 (Ryder McIntyre)

Point leaders:

Martin Matejicek (1G, 2A)

Brennan Faulkner (1G, 1A)

Braydon McCallum (2A)

Aiden Young (1G)

Raiden Doxtator (1G)

Ben Sherwin (1G)

Colin Fitzgerald (1G)

Brody Leet (1G)

Ryder McIntyre (1G)

Carson Cameron (1A)

Kyle Secko (1A)

Francis Parish (1A)

Spencer Thompson (1A)

"Everyone came into camp ready to compete", noted Jonathan Melee. "We believe we're really going to surprise some people this year."

"It's great to be back on the ice," commented Ryder McIntyre. "The scrimmages were high tempo and everyone competed hard. I can't wait for the rest of the week."

Wednesday afternoon and Thursday's scrimmages will be streamed live on the Petes Facebook page. Click here to access our 2024 Training Camp Media Kit, featuring a scrimmage schedule, rosters, and player profiles.

Afternoon scrimmages begin at 2:00 p.m. An updated recap will be sent out after they are completed.

Tickets for the Petes preseason games in Norwood, Port Hope, and Millbrook are available now. Stay tuned to the Petes social media channels and website for season updates as they become available.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.