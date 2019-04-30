Tourists Walk-Off on the Suns to Open the Homestand

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists fought all night against a game Hagerstown Suns team to capture their most exciting win of the season. With the score tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth, Willie MacIver drove in Grant Lavigne in the with a deep single to centerfield to net the 5-4 victory. The Tourists kicked off their homestand with their first walk-off win of 2019.

On a night where every player in Asheville's lineup recorded at least one hit, it seemed like whoever was at the dish was going to deliver. Lavigne led off the bottom of the ninth with a double to right-field. The play was close at second base and the ensuing argument sent Hagerstown's manager, Patrick Anderson, to the clubhouse early. The Suns skipper didn't have to wait long for company as MacIver's walk-off base hit came just a few second later.

The visitors jumped out to a 3-0 lead with some early offense; however, Asheville starting pitcher, Alfredo Garcia, did a great job limiting the damage. Garcia struck out a season-high eight batters and battled through some tough innings before turning it over to the bullpen.

Asheville used a lead-off Home Run in the bottom of the third from Terrin Vavra to open their scoring. Danny Edgeworth added an RBI single later in the frame and Vavra's sacrifice fly in the fourth knotted the score 3-3. The Suns plated one in the seventh but the Tourists answered in the eighth on back-to-back doubles by Daniel Montano and Coco Montes.

PJ Poulin and Jacob Bird worked through the middle innings and kept Asheville step-for-step with the Suns. Nick Kennedy earned the win with a shutdown top of the ninth inning that included a pair of strikeouts.

The Tourists finished with 14 hits overall thanks to a well-balanced offensive attack. Asheville has won two straight and will attempt to carry tonight's momentum into tomorrow's contest against the Suns. The first pitch is at 7:05pm.

