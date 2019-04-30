Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: April 30 vs. Delmarva (Game 24)

Please note the following New York Mets minor league transactions:

- C Juan Uriarte transferred to Brooklyn

- C Carlos Sanchez activated from Columbia's injured list

Columbia Fireflies (8-15) vs. Delmarva Shorebirds (17-4)

RHP Christian James (0-3, 3.93) vs. RHP Ofelky Peralta (0-0, 1.23)

Tues., April 30, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 24

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: The Fireflies dropped their series finale to Charleston, 3-0, on Sunday. Wagner Lagrange finished with a pair of hits.

"HE'S NOT AFRAID": Ronny Mauricio is hitting .302 through 21 games, and is now tied for seventh in the South Atlantic League with 26 total hits. Manager Pedro Lopez said to The State newspaper last week that the 18-year-old Mauricio is "not afraid" at the plate.

MOUND MOJO: The last five games, Columbia's pitchers have combined for 48 strikeouts and have walked just eight. Columbia has walked the second-fewest batters in the league (61), sitting only behind Hickory (56).

NEXT UP: Columbia begins a 7-game homestand on Tuesday. The Fireflies welcome the 17-4 Delmarva Shorebirds, owners of the SAL's best record.

FOLLOW THE LAW: Keith Law, senior baseball writer at ESPN, ranked Columbia's roster as the 7th-most "Loaded Roster" in all of Minor League Baseball. Law recognized the fact Columbia's roster includes the Mets' third, fourth and fifth-rated prospects (infielders Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos and Shervyen Newton, respectively), New York's past two second-round draft choices (RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson, Vientos) and the system's ninth-rated prospect, left-hander Thomas Szapucki (drafted in the fifth round in 2015). The roster also features 26th (Baseball America) and 27th-rated prospects Chris Viall and Christian James. The prospect rankings are according to MLB.com unless otherwise noted.

YOUTHFUL ENERGY: Columbia's 2019 roster features three teenagers: SS Ronny Mauricio (18), RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson (18) and 3B Mark Vientos (19). All are considered top-10 rated Mets prospects. The Fireflies roster currently includes nine players aged 21 or younger. Columbia's opening day roster was the youngest (average age 21.6) ever. Take a look below for more information on the prospects in Columbia in 2019.

NEW STAFF: Fireflies second-year manager Pedro Lopez notwithstanding, Columbia has an entirely different coaching staff in 2019. Former big leaguer and Mets pitcher Royce Ring assumes the role as pitching coach and former Eastern League champion Luis Rivera is the new hitting coach. One-time Mets farmhand (and former player for Lopez in Binghamton in 2014) Gilbert Gomez is the team's first-ever bench coach. Daichi Arima (athletic trainer), Sam Nickelsen (strength and conditioning coach), Nicole Collins (assistant athletic trainer) and Dave Williams (mental skills coach) complete the Fireflies coaching staff in 2019.

