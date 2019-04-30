Game Notes (April 30)

April 30, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





The Power begins a seven-game road trip with the series opener against Lakewood this evening at FirstEnergy Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. RHP Damon Casetta-Stubbs (1-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the hill for West Virginia.

WINNING STREAK SNAPPED IN FINALE: West Virginia fell behind early and often in Sunday's series finale, giving up six runs over the first three innings and ultimately dropping an 8-2 decision to Asheville at Appalachian Power Park, ending the team's six-game winning streak and 10-game home winning streak. The Tourists got to Ryne Inman in the first on Willie MacIver's two-run bomb to left-center, but he battled back to strike out the side in order looking in the second. However, Asheville roared back in the third to plate four runs and send nine men to the plate, ending Inman's outing after just 2.2 innings, the shortest start of the year for the Power. The Atlanta native ultimately gave up six runs (four earned) on four hits while striking out five and walking three. The Tourists added their final blow in the sixth, as Terrin Vavra took Devin Sweet deep for a two-run shot to expand the deficit to 8-0. The Power plated one run in the eighth on Dean Nevarez's two-out double, as well as another in the ninth, but stranded 10 men on base in the loss. David Ellingson and Dayeison Arias spun the final 3.1 innings, not allowing a hit and striking out three.

A HANDFUL OF #LEFTTURNS: Jarred Kelenic had a banner homestand against the Columbia Fireflies and Asheville Tourists, going 9-for-22 (.409) with three home runs, five RBI and six runs scored. His three home runs and four RBI in the four-game series against Asheville are the most he's posted in a single series this season. Kelenic now has five home runs (including the one he hit in the Power's suspended game against Asheville April 20 in game two of a twin bill that has yet to be recorded), which leads all West Virginia sluggers and is tied with Curtis Terry (Hickory) and MacIver (Asheville) for the fifth-most bombs in the league. The Wisconsin native also recorded his first two-home run game of his MiLB career Saturday. Kelenic and Nevarez, who went deep twice Friday, are the first pair of Power batters to record separate multi-homer games on consecutive days in team history (2005-present). The Mariners' second-best prospect was also the first batter to homer on consecutive days since Rodolfo Castro went deep August 18 and 19, 2018, against the Charleston RiverDogs.

MORE ON KELENIC: Kelenic currently possesses the longest hitting streak in Class A baseball at 15 games (dating back to April 11), during which he is 27-for-60 (.450) with five home runs, eight doubles and 16 RBI. He has also reached base safely in his last 16 games (dating back to April 10). The outfielder is the first Power player to post a 15-game hitting streak since Ben Bengtson strung one together from May 29 to June 14 last season.

CHANDLER NAMED SAL PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Clay Chandler was named the South Atlantic League's Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 22-28, 2019, the league announced Monday afternoon. During this past week, Chandler went 2-0 in his two starts while firing 12 scoreless innings, fanning 15 batters and not issuing a walk. Chandler set a new career-high with 10 strikeouts in his first start April 22, blanking Columbia over five innings. He followed that up with seven spotless frames on his 25th birthday April 27 versus Asheville. The Kentucky native holds the league's lowest ERA at 0.31, and is also amongst the league leaders in innings (29, tied for second) and wins (3, tied for third). Chandler is the first Power pitcher to garner the league's weekly honor since Mike Wallace (8/28-9/4/17). The 2017 free agent signee has not allowed a run in his last 19 innings of work, dating back to April 10 at Lexington.

ELECTRIC ELLINGSON: Ellingson fired another 1.1 innings of scoreless work Sunday afternoon against Asheville. The right-hander has not allowed an earned run in his last four outings, as well as six of his seven appearances overall this season. Over his last 6.1 innings of duty, the reliever has brought his ERA down from 4.05 to 2.08 (a difference of 1.97).

DIVISIONAL CLASHES: After playing just three games against Northern Division foes in the season's first 23 games, West Virginia now faces a division-heavy stretch starting with this road trip. The Power will play 10 of their next 14 games against members of their own division, including seven straight against Lakewood and Greensboro before finishing up their next homestand with a three-game set against the Kannapolis Intimidators. West Virginia is 3-0 against the Northern Division in 2019 after sweeping Lakewood from April 15-17 at Appalachian Power Park.

PILING UP THE STRIKEOUTS: West Virginia's pitching staff set down 12 batters via the strikeout Sunday, upping their season total to 242, fourth-most in the South Atlantic League (Charleston RiverDogs, 258). The arms struck out double-digit batters for the 14th time this year, finishing seven shy of their season-high (19, two times).

POWER POINTS: With a 15-7 record through 22 games, West Virginia is tied for its second-best start in team history (2016) through that many contests (18-4 in 2007)... Arias notched his third consecutive scoreless inning Sunday afternoon.

