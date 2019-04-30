Peguero's Strong Start Goes to Waste in 5-4 Loss
April 30, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release
ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Francys Peguero twirled six innings allowing just three runs against the Asheville Tourists, but it was Willie MacIver who played hero, with a walk-off single to win the game 5-4 for Asheville at McCormick Field Tuesday evening.
With no outs and Grant Lavigne on second, MacIver poked a single in front of Cody Wilson in center to bring in the game-winning run off Angel Guillen (L, 0-1, BS). The righty finished the night allowing two runs in as many innings of work.
Peguero became the sixth Suns (10-15) pitcher to spin six innings in a single game this season, but the offense has just a 1-5 record when Suns starters go deep into games.
The offense was going early Tuesday. Hagerstown knocked in the first three against Asheville (9-15). It started with a second inning double to center from Justin Connell to score Omar Meregildo. After that, Gilbert Lara laced a double down the left field line to plate Kyle Marinconz in the third. Following that, Jacob Rhinesmith tapped a single to score the Suns shortstop. Rhinesmith finished the night 4-for-5 at the dish, scoring and driving in a run on the night.
Lara's double kept his hitting streak intact. The Dominican-native has now hit safely in 15-consecutive games, which is tied with Jarred Kelenic for the longest streak in Class-A baseball.
Then the Tourists came back. Jake Bird and Ian Kennedy (3-0) combined to keep Hagerstown scoreless in the final three frames. Meanwhile, Coco Montes tied the game 4-4, smashing a double to right to score Daniel Montano in the eighth inning.
The three-game set at McCormick Field continues tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. RHP Tomas Alastre (2-2, 6.23 ERA) gets the nod for Hagerstown, while Asheville sends RHP Ryan Feltner (0-2, 5.19) to the bump.
The Suns return to Municipal Stadium to face the Lakewood BlueClaws in a three-game set May 8-10.
