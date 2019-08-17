Tourists Tie Grand Slam Record

ASHEVILLE- Last night the Asheville Tourists tied a South Atlantic League record by hitting their eighth Grand Slam of the season. The record was set by the Greenwood Braves in 1969. Greenwood played 124 games in 1969 when the league was known as the Western Carolinas League.

Kyle Datres' second inning Grand Slam last night against Charleston tied the record and it came in Asheville's 124th game played this season. The 1997 Macon Braves also hit eight Grand Slams in their 140-game South Atlantic League campaign.

Tourists 2019 Grand Slams:

Will Golsan on April 9 vs. Charleston

Terrin Vavra on April 9 vs. Charleston

Coco Montes on May 31 vs. West Virginia

Kyle Datres on May 31 vs. West Virginia

Coco Montes on June 27 at Charleston

Greg Jones on July 1 vs. Lexington (Walk-off)

LeeMarcus Boyd on July 3 vs. Lexington

Kyle Datres on August 16 vs. Charleston

The Tourists have 16 games remaining in the 2019 regular season.

