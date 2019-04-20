Tourists Take Game One of Double-Header from Power

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists overcame a pair of two-run deficits to beat the West Virginia Power in game one of a scheduled double-header at McCormick Field. Asheville used a three-run sixth inning to break a 5-5 tie and held on to win 8-5. Game two of the double-header was suspended in progress due to rain and will be resumed at a later date.

The Tourists fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning but rallied for a run in the bottom half. Grant Lavigne singled in Terrin Vavra for Asheville's first run. In the third, the Tourists took the lead with a two-spot thanks to four straight hits to begin the frame.

West Virginia answered in the top of the fourth with three runs of their own and once again led by two at 5-3. Cade Harris brought the Tourists back within a run by clubbing a lead-off Home Run in the fifth. Lavigne delivered again later in the inning with another RBI single to plate Vavra.

In the sixth, Hunter Stovall led off with a double to centerfield. Harris followed with a single and Will Golsan put the Tourists in front with a two-run double. Vavra added an RBI single to the mix and Asheville took an 8-5 lead.

Alexander Martinez was called upon to nail the game and Martinez worked an uneventful seventh inning. A double-play ball and a flyout secured the win for Asheville. Nick Kennedy earned the win and Frederis Parra tossed 5.1 innings out of Asheville's bullpen.

Harris finished 3-for-3, a triple shy of the cycle, and Vavra went 4-for-4. Lavigne reached base four times and Golsan led the way with three RBI. Following Sunday's league-wide off day the Tourists will take on the Delmarva Shorebird Monday evening from Salibury, MD. The game is scheduled for 7:05pm.

